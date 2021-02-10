Anderson Lloyd: Promotions at Anderson Lloyd

Senior Associate

Eva Roe has been promoted to Senior Associate in Anderson Lloyd’s Queenstown Property and Private Client Team. Eva specialises in property law, with a focus on projects, property subdivisions and developments, and has a background in banking and finance.

Heidi Bendikson has been promoted to Senior Associate in Anderson Lloyd’s Queenstown Property and Private Client Team. Heidi has a particular interest in Land law, particularly complex commercial land transactions and subdivisions.

Sarah McClean has been promoted to Senior Associate in Anderson Lloyd’s Dunedin Litigation Team. Sarah specialises in civil litigation and employment, including insurance law, judicial review and shareholder/employee disputes

Associate

Ania Lang has been promoted to Associate in Anderson Lloyd’s Queenstown Corporate Commercial Team. Ania specialises in corporate and commercial matters including company law, contract law, and sale and purchase of business and commercial property.

Anita Wan has been promoted to Associate in the Auckland Property and Private Client Team. Anita specialises in two key areas: commercial property and forestry.

Charlotte White has been promoted to Associate in Anderson Lloyd’s Dunedin Property and Private Client Team. Charlotte specialises in in general property matters, trusts and estate planning.

Jessica Higgins has been promoted to Associate in Anderson Lloyd’s Litigation Team. Jessica specialises in employment matters including employment agreements, employment relationship problems, personal grievances and redundancy.

Senior Solicitor

Alex Christie has been promoted to Senior Solicitor in the Auckland Corporate Commercial Team. Alex specialises in mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, shareholder agreements, general corporate matters and commercial contracts

Rebekah Mapson has been promoted to Senior Solicitor in Anderson Lloyd’s Dunedin Property and Private Client Team. Rebekah specialises in property law including conveyancing, commercial and personal property, local authority work, and personal planning including Enduring Powers of Attorney, trusts, wills and estates.

Roisin Giles has been promoted to Senior Solicitor in Anderson Lloyd’s Queenstown Resource Management Team where she specialises in Resource Management Law.