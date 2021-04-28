Another Law Firm for Kim Dotcom

Internet entrerpreneur Kim Dotcom’s ongoing battle to avoid extradition to the United States has seen a number of lawyers appearing for him in the numerous proceedings. Most recently the lawyers have been Ron Mansfield and Simon Cogan, however the instructing solicitors have now changed.

Formerly, the on-the-record solicito5rs were Anderson Creagh Lai, who have requested to be removed as solicitors on the record, to be replaced by Tauranga firm MacKenzie Elvin law.

Ron Mansfield has said that the matter is procedural and that he and Cogan would continue to represent Kim Dotcom.