Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann has sounded the alarm on rising court fees, warning that they’re making it harder for everyday New Zealanders to access justice.
Speaking at a New Zealand Law Society event, she highlighted how increased fees-some up by as much as 30 percent -are creating real barriers, especially for those already economically vulnerable.
The rule of law is threatened if people can’t access independent courts,she said.
The Chief Justice also said that that while New Zealand ranks well globally for upholding the rule of law, there’s no room for complacency with public confidence in institutions around the world eroding, and attacks on judicial independence are on the rise.
Even though New Zealand’s judiciary isn’t under direct threat, she stressed the need to keep improving and protecting access to justice.
She expressed concern that the cost of legal representation remains a major hurdle, especially with legal aid lawyers sometimes earning less than minimum wage. She welcomed the government’s ongoing review of the legal aid system, hoping it will lead to better funding and more support for those who can’t afford a lawyer.
Court Delays
Delays in the court system are being made worse by a shortage of judges and inadequate courtroom facilities, particularly in the higher courts.
Statutory limits on the number of judges haven’t been updated in over 20 years, contributing to longer wait times for trials and pushing more cases onto already stretched District Courts. The delays, she said, come at a real human cost for victims, defendants, and families caught up in the justice system.
She also drew attention to the particular challenges faced by deaf and disabled communities, who experience higher rates of victimization and face significant barriers in court. Initiatives are underway to improve accessibility, including new resources and guides for supporting disabled and deaf participants in the justice process.
The Courts and AI
On the technology front, she discussed New Zealand’s leadership in adopting artificial intelligence in the courts, collaborating internationally to develop best practices.
She recognized AI’s potential for streamlining tasks like plain English summaries, but flagged ongoing privacy concerns and the need for careful oversight with the implementation of new technologies.