Appointments at Luke Cunningham & Clere

Principal, Fiona Cleary BA LLB (Hons). Fiona is a Senior Crown prosecutor with extensive trial experience in both the District and High Courts. Her areas of expertise include the prosecution of serious crime on behalf of the Crown, regulatory prosecutions, and the conduct of civil asset recovery proceedings for the Commissioner of Police. As part of a secondment to the Crown law Office she conducted numerous criminal appeals in the Court of Appeal and has also appeared in the High Court of Fiji.
Senior Associate, Ruth Harcourt BA (Hons) LLB. Ruth is experienced in criminal prosecution and regulatory enforcement. She appears in the District and High Courts prosecuting for the Crown and government organisations. Ruth’s career has covered a range of areas including reviewing standards of state care and social work practices for central government; criminal defence law and Crown prosecutions in Christchurch; and representing private clients in family law proceedings and relationship property matters.
Promotions
Principal, Andrew Britton MPhil, MSc, BA, LLB (Hons). Andrew specialises in complex civil, regulatory, environmental, disciplinary, and criminal proceedings, strategy and advice for mainly public sector clients. Alongside his advisory practice, Andrew regularly appears in the Environment, District and High Courts. Andrew is also a Senior Crown Prosecutor and he holds post-graduate degrees from Oxford and Cambridge Universities, specialising in criminal law. Andrew has been a guest speaker at Oxford University on the prosecutor’s role at sentencing and his research is published in leading law periodicals.
Senior Associate, Rushika de Silva BA LLM. Rushika is experienced in criminal prosecution and regulatory enforcement. She regularly appears in the District and High Courts prosecuting criminal trials and also acts for various regulatory bodies on health and safety prosecutions. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Rushika completed post-graduate study at University College London.
Senior Associate, Tim Bain BA LLB (Hons). Tim regularly prosecutes criminal and regulatory trials in the District and High Courts. He has acted for the Crown, regulators, public bodies, and disciplinary agencies in those Courts, as well as in the Court of Appeal and specialist tribunals. In addition to litigation, his practice involves advising public and disciplinary bodies on their powers and obligations. Prior to joining the firm in 2018, Tim clerked for the then-Chief Justice at the Supreme Court.
New Zealand Law News
- ‘Suits Aotearoa’ . . The New Taonga Counsel Make Their DebutThis week Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann issued new interim guidance authorising the wearing of culturally-significant taonga as part of business attire for counsel appearing in all proceedings in all courts. And Law Society President Tiana Epati was one to quickly cement the occasion with a LinkedIn snap to show how – well, – snappy the new attire …
- DLA Piper Win Architecture Award for Auckland Fitout27 May 2021 DLA Piper’s Auckland office fitout by Jasmax has been named in the 2021 Auckland Architecture Awards, winning an award for Interior Architecture. The global law firm’s new flagship premises in Commercial Bay were designed to embody its values of approachability and knowledge sharing, while providing a versatile, dynamic and progressive workplace that …
- The ’10 out of 10′ Drunk Former Russell McVeagh Partner Faces the Music . . Years LaterAnother week Russell McVeagh would rather forget . . But the delays are a wakeup call for many law firms beyond ‘The Factory’ It’s been (another) week Russell McVeagh would rather forget, as a former partner faces the music, several years after the alleged misconduict offences occurred. Newsroom recounted the week’s hearings of drink-fueled parties …
- Australian Students Address Sexual Harassment at Law Firms With New Digital PlatformAs New Zealand deals with the long-running Russell McVeagh sexual harassment hearing, Australian students come up with a sexual harassment digital platform solution A group of students at the University of Sydney have developed Confidant – an online platform where users can anonymously report and seek redress and support for bullying and sexual harassment in …
- Movies to Trusts: New Zealand’s Top 5 Jobs This Week Show NZ Law Job Diversity and VarietyNew Zealand law jobs – the top 5 NZ law job opportunities this week