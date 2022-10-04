Ashurst Names Asia-Pacific Law Firm of Year

LawFuel Law Firm News – Ashurst has been named Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year at GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards 2022. The awards recognise firms which have made a significant impact on the global derivatives market.

Winners for this award were nominated based on independent market feedback and substantial research conducted by an editorial panel. The panel looked for aspects such as innovation, growth and working for the betterment of the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Winners were able to demonstrate how they have stood out from their peers in their performance, what they offer to clients or in their strategy.

Global Co-Chief Client Officer Jamie Ng commented, “To succeed in the complex and fast-moving climate that defines the derivatives market, law firms need to provide clients with innovative and cutting edge solutions that are commercially robust. Ashurst combines an in depth understanding of the local market with a global business to achieve this.”

Asia head of global loans and global markets Patrick Phua added, “This award is an affirmation of the market leading position and quality of Ashurst’s derivatives and structured products practice. It is also a testament to the trust that our clients place in us – we are grateful for their support. Many thanks also to our entire team for their unfailing commitment to excellence and hard work!”

Ashurst has also been named Global Derivatives Awards Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year (Regulatory) in 2018 and 2021.