Corporate & Transactional Attorneys Join Law Firm Wiggin & Dana LLP

STAMFORD, Conn. –– March 1, 2022 – Today Wiggin and Dana LLP announced that Jack Sousa, managing principal of Lev Berlin & Sousa, P.C., the corporate and securities boutique law firm based in Norwalk, CT, has joined Wiggin and Dana, supporting the continued growth of the firm’s corporate and transactional practice. Sousa will be resident in Wiggin’s Stamford office as a partner in its Emerging Companies and Venture Capital and Mergers and Acquisitions practice groups.

Sousa, who had been managing Lev Berlin & Sousa since 2016, has a broad-based corporate and commercial practice with a focus on venture capital, private financing, and emerging growth companies, as well as mergers and acquisitions. His addition bolsters the firm’s global ECVC practice, especially in the key New York to Boston corridor. According to Pitchbook, Wiggin and Dana is among the most active firms in venture capital transactions in the Northeast, representing more than 250 clients in 2021, possessing a deep understanding of the issues faced by venture capitalists and other investors, and emerging growth companies at all stages of their life cycle.

“Jack delivers a deep understanding of the Northeast’s expanding startup market and venture capital landscape that critically positions our strategic growth to meet the demand we’re seeing in the region and beyond,” said Tim Diemand, Wiggin and Dana’s Managing Partner.

Sousa counsels venture-backed, startup and early-stage companies on their corporate, transactional, regulatory, and private financing needs, with substantial experience advising venture, family office, and high net worth investors in Connecticut and throughout the Northeast. He has closed venture capital transactions totaling more than $100 million in a broad range of industries, including software, digital media, manufacturing, and retail. In addition, Jack has handled numerous acquisitions and mergers in a variety of industries. A Connecticut native, Jack holds a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law in New York and a B.A. from Boston College.

“Jack immediately increases our group’s ability to serve clients’ growth and business objectives,” said Bill Perrone, chair of Wiggin and Dana’s Corporate Department.

“In considering moving the practice to another platform, Wiggin has stood out far and away as the most impressive group for emerging companies and venture capital work and M&A,” said Sousa. “The breadth and depth across the firm’s corporate practice among a dynamic group of lawyers provide the ideal platform for clients’ commercial and transactional legal needs while maintaining a focus on hands-on, personal service that is a fundamental core value of our practice over the last decade.”

About Wiggin and Dana

Wiggin and Dana is a national law firm with more than 160 attorneys. We are a true partnership of highly talented, creative, and experienced lawyers dedicated to exceeding our clients’ expectations every day. With offices in Connecticut, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Palm Beach, we represent clients throughout the United States and globally on a wide range of sophisticated and complex matters. From defending the Fortune 500 in “bet-the-company” litigation to helping the next generation of inventors bring new technologies to market, to preserving the wealth that family businesses worked so hard to create, we pride ourselves in offering value-driven solutions and results.