Auckland Law Boutique Makes Three New Appointments

Morris Legal has made three new hires including those in disputes and litigation, property and family law.

Sarah Moore joins the firm as a senior associate. She has resolved disputes related to high-value family-owned businesses and advised on matters concerning assets across multiple jurisdictions.

Moore has acted for clients from both New Zealand and Australia on litigations involving trusts, estates and relationship property. Prior to her tenure with Morris Legal, she was a senior associate on MinterEllisonRuddWatts’s dispute resolution team.

Moore has written articles on relationship property law, and conducts seminars on asset protection and trust claims. She is a member of the New Zealand Law Society’s family law section.

Alex Bennett is a solicitor with expertise in contentious trust, estate and relationship property. She has experience in handling litigations related to personal grievances, bankruptcies and liquidations.

Like Moore, Bennett is a member of the New Zealand Law Society’s family law section. She is also part of the Auckland Women Lawyers’ Association.

In addition to her LLB degree from the Auckland University of Technology, she holds a BA in criminology and politics from the University of Auckland.

Gemma Edwards comes into Morris Legal as a graduate, having received her BA/LLB(Hons) conjoint degree from the University of Auckland last year. She finished her final semester at George Washington University in Washington, DC.

