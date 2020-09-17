Baker McKenzie Wins Three Awards For Euromoney European Women in Business Law 20120

Leading global law firm Baker McKenzie took home three awards at Euromoney’s European Women in Business law 2020 event last night, including overall Best International Firm for Women in Business Law for the fourth year running.
The awards, which took place virtually this year, due to Covid-19, recognize individual lawyers at the top of their chosen fields, and firms that have shown outstanding commitment to the development of women in the legal profession.
Baker McKenzie was also named Best International Firm for Gender Diversity, and Corinne Schot, Managing Partner of the Firm’s Amsterdam office, was named Structured Finance and Securitisation lawyer of the year.
Speaking after the ceremony, Baker McKenzie’s Global Chair of Diversity & Inclusion, Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort, said, “I am so proud of the work our firm does to champion women in the workplace and these awards reflect our continued commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion at Baker McKenzie and in the legal profession. Last year, we became the first global law firm to announce global aspirational targets set at 40:40:20 per cent gender diversity, so I am delighted that our work is continuing to be recognized. Congratulations to our winners and nominees on this well-deserved recognition.”
More Law Firm Press Releases
- Baker McKenzie Wins Three Awards For Euromoney European Women in Business Law 20120Leading global law firm Baker McKenzie took home three awards at Euromoney’s European Women in Business law 2020 event last night, including overall Best International Firm […]
- Blank Rome Launches Biometric Privacy TeamPowered by LawFuel – Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce the formal launch of our Biometric Privacy Team. Composed of multidisciplinary attorneys from across our Firm’s offices, […]
- Virtual Payroll Boot Camp: Gain Crucial Insights into 5 Key Areas of Wage & Hour LawDUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 –Powered by LawFuel — The “6-Hour Virtual Seminar on Payroll Virtual Boot Camp: Wage & Hour” webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This webinar concentrates on […]
- Freedom of Press – US Press Freedom Leaders Implore Law Enforcement Agencies Across America to Halt Alarming Attacks on JournalistsAssault and arrest of California reporter is latest in a series of more than 800 incidents this year WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2020 LawFuel.com — As our nation continues […]
- Reed Smith Expands With Leading Transactional Lawyer in New YorkPowered by LawFuel – NEW YORK – Reed Smith today announced the addition of Ari Edelman, a leading transactional lawyer with a wealth of experience representing […]
- Buchalter Expands Its Tax and Estate Planning Practices with the Addition of Two New Shareholders in Los Angeles and San DiegoPowered by LawFuel – Buchalter is pleased to announce the welcome additions of Joseph K. Fletcher III and Laura Lamb Nichols to its Tax & Estate […]
- The Two Powerhouse Law Firms That Dominate The Asia Pacific Law Firm Brand IndexAcritas, now part of Thomson Reuters, announces the Asia Pacific Law Firm Brand Index 2020. This is Acritas’ first Index to be published which includes opinions […]
Leave a Reply