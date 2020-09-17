Baker McKenzie Wins Three Awards For Euromoney European Women in Business Law 20120

Leading global law firm Baker McKenzie took home three awards at Euromoney’s European Women in Business law 2020 event last night, including overall Best International Firm for Women in Business Law for the fourth year running.

The awards, which took place virtually this year, due to Covid-19, recognize individual lawyers at the top of their chosen fields, and firms that have shown outstanding commitment to the development of women in the legal profession.

Baker McKenzie was also named Best International Firm for Gender Diversity, and Corinne Schot, Managing Partner of the Firm’s Amsterdam office, was named Structured Finance and Securitisation lawyer of the year.

Speaking after the ceremony, Baker McKenzie’s Global Chair of Diversity & Inclusion, Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort, said, “I am so proud of the work our firm does to champion women in the workplace and these awards reflect our continued commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion at Baker McKenzie and in the legal profession. Last year, we became the first global law firm to announce global aspirational targets set at 40:40:20 per cent gender diversity, so I am delighted that our work is continuing to be recognized. Congratulations to our winners and nominees on this well-deserved recognition.”

