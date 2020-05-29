Two Lawyers Among ‘Best brains’ Awarded Postgraduate Scholarships

14 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Two young lawyers have received scholarships for postgraduate study from the prestigious William Georgetti Scholarship programme, including Gilbert Walker lawyer Jack Alexander (pictured above) and Meredith Connell lawyer Robbie Morrison.

The media release announcing the scholarships noted that Jack Alexander is currently practising as a litigator.

He studied law and history at the University of Auckland, winning several first-in-course awards, publishing extensively and managing the Equal Justice Project’s pro bono team during his time there.

Jack was also recently awarded the Cleary Memorial Prize as the most promising young New Zealand lawyer-an award granted for the promise to serve the community through the legal profession, as well as for academic excellence. Jack plans to complete a Master of Laws (LLM) degree at the University of Cambridge, specialising in the law of trusts. His research will look at law reform opportunities to ensure trusts are being used for the purpose for which they were originally intended.

Robbie Morrison, who graduated from the University of Canterbury with a Bachelor of Laws with First Class Honours and a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in Information Systems. After graduating, he took an internship in the US Congress working on law reform. He then worked as a Judges’ Clerk in the High Court for two years and now works as a litigator at a leading Auckland law firm. Robbie has lectured a first year law paper and volunteers in a variety of projects.

He will be doing a Master of Laws in the US, focusing on the intersection between Law and Information Technology, and particularly on the application of artificial intelligence to the legal system.