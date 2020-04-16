Big Talking Pierce Bainbridge To Close

It was a firm that proudly boasted of its prowess and growth – touting itself as the “fastest growing law firm in the world” but now, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP has announced it has commenced winding down its operation following around 50 attorneys leaving in recent months, as LawFuel has been reporting.

It was LawFuel who first reported extensively about the problems at Pierce Bainbridge following the bitter fight that broke out between former partner Don Lewis and the recently departed co-founder of the firm, John Pierce.

Don Lewis (L), John Pierce

Pierce was given to outlandish boasts, often phrased in Marine-speak, about the abilities of his tough team of litigators. And the firm attracted some headline-making clients, including Rudy Giuliani, Michael Avenatti and others.

But the financial issues have been severe, with Lewis making clear statements about a $9 million declared default by the firm to litigation funder Pravati Capital, which Pierce denied.

Other claims involving other, now departed partners, followed.

Lewis named various former Pierce Bainbridge attorneys including Michael D. Yim of Putney Twombly and S. Jeanine Conley of Littler Mendelson as parties to attacks upon him with the view to discredit his claims about goings-on at the firm. Both attorneys, along with Lauren Schaefer-Green are defendants in a Lewis lawsuit.

The unwinding of Pierce Bainbridge appears to be most unlikely to end the lengthy issues revolving around a firm that has itself been encircled by controversy, hyperbole and maybe serious legal trouble.

More on LawFuel