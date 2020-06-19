Boasting Barristers Irritate Senior QC . . It’s a Profession, Not a Business (Stupid)

16 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

As a senior barrister, Alan Sullivan QC of Sydney has plenty he could boast about. But boasting barristers is also what he took aim at in a post that saw almost 160 comments and 1000 likes.

The barrister who has been a Silk since 1990 has been heavily involved in commercial, neglgience and sports law matters among others. But his recent post on LinkedIn chastised his bretheren who regularly trumpet their court successes.

His post received multiple comments and shares askinig why he remained on the site, although there had been “inspirational stories of will triumphing over adversity and forgiveness trumping hatred or revenge”

But it was the self promotional drivel he most hated, noting –



But overall this has just become a naked selfish advertising and marketing tool for people with false modesty to say how terrific they are.

I am particularly ashamed of my fellow barristers who use this platform to boast about their victories.

I haven’t seen any of them talk about their losses. And any experienced barrister knows that often their best performances result in loss. That is because of the cab rank rule. Barristers have to take cases even though they would prefer not to.

As someone frequently included in “ beauty contest” lists of best lawyers etc over many years without any solicitation or marketing on my part , I must say I am gobsmacked by how many of my colleagues with , what I regard as false humility, race to publicise such “achievements” on this site.

Personally , I have never regarded being on such lists as important, accurate or satisfying. They are cynical money making beauty contests .

Let’s remember we are in a profession not a business.

The Sullivan Bio: Specialising in commercial law, equity, sports law , professional negligence and appellate advocacy. Former Chair of the NSWRL and ARL judiciaries, current Senior Commissioner , Cricket Australia Conduct Commission, member of Court of Arbitration for Sport since 2000, Deputy Chair of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee 2013-2017, current President of the FFA Appeals Tribunal. Recipient of the 2017 ANZSLA Award for lifetime contribution to sport and sports law. Member of the National Board of the Men of League Foundation.

Read More on LawFuel