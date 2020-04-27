Bob Jones On Why We’re Headed For A Needless Depression And How We Permitted A Young Woman With Charm to Obtain Dictatorial Powers

Sir Robert Jones’ latest blog post castigates the Prime Minister for the needless lockdown with “depression, suicides, family violence and despair” lying ahead.
“For by the time the virus reached our shores we knew from the evidence elsewhere who it killed and why. Instead, the government acted as if it could kill us all, in the process damaging the economy and pushing us into at the least, a five year depression.
“The goal should have been to get people back to work, publicise the spacing and insist on face masks.
“More people would have copped the virus but in the vast majority of cases, as the evidence abroad shows, been back on deck in a week.”
Need for Legislation
While the lockdown was legal, Sir Robert notes the recent failure of the application for a write of habeas corpus but saying legislation should prevent the wholesale lockdowns such as we have experienced occurring again.
“We must never again allow a situation where the law allows a young woman with much charm and little real world experience, to legally take such dictatorial powers.
“The current legislation needs to be reconsidered in Parliament. While it’s conceivable situations could arise in the future requiring such a heavy-handed approach, the supporting legislation should require say a 75% Parliamentary vote.
“Had that existed there would have been sufficient pragmatists in the Opposition plus NZ First that would have prevented the disaster we have lying ahead.”
Read More on LawFuel
- Bob Jones On Why We’re Headed For A Needless Depression And How We Permitted A Young Woman With Charm to Obtain Dictatorial PowersSir Robert Jones’ latest blog post castigates the Prime Minister for the needless […]
- The Privacy Law Superstar & The Law Firm at the Centre of the Meghan Markel BattleIn the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, the legal fight between Meghan Markle […]
- ‘Scarface’ Oligarch Faces Judicial Slapdown From Movie Producer In Bizarre, $50 Million LitigationSergey Grishin, the billionaire oligarch we reported on here, has received a severe […]
- 5 Key Written Agreements for Small and Growing BusinessesSusan Paul – Business depends on striking agreements with others. While it’s true […]
- How Coronavirus Is Affecting The Future Of Legal EducationOver 91 per cent of the world’s student population is impacted by the […]
- The Post-Pandemic Future For NZ Law Jobs Uncertain But Not ‘Doom and Gloom’ Either Say Legal RecruitersA LawFuel survey of New Zealand legal recruiters shows that there is inevitable […]
Leave a Reply