One Key Election Promise Trump Is Keeping: Bring On The Lawyers And Challenge The Postal Votes

True to his word, Donald Trump is taking the election to court as Joe Biden closes in on the presidency.

Biden has made a late surge to victory with his win on Wisconsin, based on mail-in and early votes counted after most of the ballots cast on election day.

The Trump campaign said Wednesday afternoon that it will demand a recount and the campaign says it is also mounting legal challenges in Michigan just as Trump had earlier signaled he would do.

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount (in Wisconsin) and we will immediately do so,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

Stepien said that results show “a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be” and he also claimed that there were irregularities in several Wisconsin counties although he did not specify what they may have been.

Trump Recount Call

The Trump campaign is advocating that the count should continue in states they believe are favorable to their Electoral College tally, the campaign said in a statement that it has filed a lawsuit in Michigan asking the state to halt its count because it has “not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”

Ryan Jarvi, a spokesperson for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, denied there was any issue with the election, saying “Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public.”

The Trump campaign wants to stop vote counts in the states where he is behind, such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, although they are demanding that those votes are counted in states where they may catch Biden, such as in Nevada and Arizona.

Candidates can request a recount in Wisconsin if they are within 1 per cent of the winner’s vote total. However the recount cannot be formally requested until completion of the canvass, which could be as late as November 17.

The Trump campaign is within its rights to call for a recount given that the lead by Biden is just 1 per cent.

In Pennsylvania, Trump is ahead by just over 276,000 votes, but Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that more than 1 million ballots are outstanding. Many of those outstanding votes are mail-in ballots that were returned in the heavily Democratic area of Philadelphia.