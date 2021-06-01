Chapman Tripp Announce Eight Senior Solicitors Promotions

.
Reflecting Chapman Tripp’s wide range of expertise as New Zealand’s leading full-service law firm, the eight legal experts elevated to Senior Associate are spread across the firm’s competition & regulatory, corporate & commercial, property & real estate, and private client specialist practice areas.
The firm congratulates all newly appointed Senior Associates: Robbie Bennett, David Birdsall-Smith, James Glover, Jeryl-Lynn Govender, Stephanie Gray, Victoria Joseph, Stephanie Kalburgi, and Penelope Ward. The promotions reflect the high calibre of each individual in supporting their clients to succeed across industry, commerce and government.
Chapman Tripp Chief Executive Partner, Pip England said:
Each has proven themselves to be a successful lawyer within their field, and an emerging leader within the firm. The appointments are an acknowledgement of each lawyer’s passion and dedication to delivering excellent client service. We are thrilled to be able to recognise their hard work and talent with this promotion.
Further detail on each of the newly-appointed Senior Associated is included below:
Robbie Bennett – Property & Real Estate, Auckland
Specialising in all aspects of commercial property law, Robbie assists clients on development, acquisitions, disposals, leasing and subdivisions.
David Birdsall-Smith – Corporate & Commercial, Wellington
David has a strong interest in technology law and works with a range of clients, including those in energy, telecommunications, banking, the creative industries, and the public sector. He regularly advises clients in relation to data protection, commercial contracting and consumer protection laws, and also has a background in public law.
James Glover – Private Client, Auckland
Specialising in trust matters, James helps clients with trust formation and administration, trust structuring and succession planning. He has a broad knowledge of trust law from both a private client and commercial perspective.
Jeryl-Lynn Govender – Corporate & Commercial, Auckland
Jeryl-Lynn advises on a broad range of corporate and commercial matters, with a focus on capital raisings, business acquisitions and general commercial law. Her experience includes advising New Zealand and offshore clients on acquisitions, property syndications and commercial contracts.
Stephanie Gray – Corporate & Commercial, Auckland
Stephanie advises clients on a variety of commercial matters and contractual arrangements, with a focus on privacy, intellectual property, consumer law, and regulatory issues. She has worked on a number of commercial disputes, including various intellectual property infringement matters.
Victoria Joseph – Property & Real Estate, Christchurch
Specialising in commercial property, Victoria advises on a broad range of property matters, including acquisition and sale of commercial and rural property, infrastructure and utilities arrangements and leasing, licensing and related property rights.
Stephanie Kalburgi – Private Client, Auckland
Stephanie advises on all aspects of trust law and succession planning, with experience in the establishment, variation and reorganisation of trust structures and inter-generational asset planning. She also advises on a range of corporate matters and the establishment and operation of not-for-profit entities.
Penelope Ward – Competition & Regulatory, Wellington
Specialising in front-end commercial, transactional and regulatory advice, Penelope’s practice is focused on regulated industries and infrastructure delivery. She has particular experience in telecommunications and energy, advising on new product development, supply arrangements, regulatory approvals and dispute management. She is also experienced in environmental regulatory and public law matters.