Chapman Tripp Introduces Climate Change Expert As Partner

Chapman Tripp is pleased to welcome a new partner with the promotion of Alana Lampitt a resource management and environmental law practitioner with specialist expertise in climate change regulation and emissions trading.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Partner, Pip England said, “Alana brings such a wealth of knowledge, together with a vitality and enthusiasm that is infectious to those around her. She ‘powers up’ our firm’s ability to offer clients with specialist expertise at a really critical moment for both climate change and environmental law in New Zealand.”

Lampitt’s illustrious career includes 14 years’ experience advising clients on regulatory climate change and ETS matters both in New Zealand and London, spending five years at Magic Circle law firm Allen & Overy as a senior associate in the firm’s Global Environmental, Climate and Regulatory Law Group.

Since joining Chapman Tripp in 2017, Lampitt has been a member of the firm’s Environment and Resource Management team based in Auckland.

Also a member of Chapman Tripp’s Consulting team, Lampitt strengthens the firm’s extended service offering, partnering with boards, CEOs and executive teams to help manage non-financial risks particularly ESG and climate risks.

Demand for international expertise in these areas is increasingly fuelled by emissions pricing, responsible investing mandates and regulatory changes like the Financial Sector (Climate-related Disclosures and Other Matters) Amendment Act, announced just recently. The reporting of climate-related financial risk becomes mandatory for large listed issuers, banks, insurers and fund managers in New Zealand for the 2023-2024 financial year.

“Alana will be in hot demand as clients seek her advice to navigate this huge wave of regulatory reform, identify opportunities and manage risk. The confluence of climate and environmental law will be increasingly critical to the success of many businesses.” England adds.

With an added energy and industrial sector focus to her practice, Alana is also a trusted advisor to developers and operators of major electricity generation, transmission and distribution assets including wind farms, hydro power, and geothermal power stations, on consenting, permitting, renewing and compliance issues.

Alana Lampitt will formally join the partnership on 1 December 2021.*

*Subject to NZ Law Society requirements.

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.