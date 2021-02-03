Chapman Tripp Veteran Nick Wells Steps Back

Former Chapman Tripp chief executive Nick Wells has stepped back from a lead role at the firm, leaving the partnership to become a consultant to the firm’s corporate practice and to its Maori legal group, Te Waka Ture.

Wells, a LawFuel Power List entrant at No. 30 last year, has been at the firm for 18 years, including 4.5 years as chief executive partner and previously working as a senior lawyer for Iwi, major companies and private equity funds.

He has previously advised Waikato Tainui, Ngapuhi and Ngati Porou as well as acting on fisheries and forestry issues along with major corporate deals, his involvement across the legal, commercial and political spectrum remains significant.

