Clifford Chance strengthens Restructuring and Insolvency team with addition of Shaun Langhorne in Singapore

Leading international law firm Clifford Chance announced today that Shaun Langhorne will join its Singapore office next week as partner in the firm’s international Restructuring and Insolvency team. Shaun is a senior practitioner with vast experience in complex, multi-stakeholder and cross-border restructuring matters covering contentious and non-contentious situations across the Asia Pacific region.

Kai-Niklas Schneider, Singapore Managing Partner said, “We are delighted to welcome Shaun as we’re witnessing an increase in corporate distress and related activity across the region. His expertise further bolsters our capability as we continually strive to anticipate our clients’ needs.”

Scott Bache who spearheads the Restructuring and Insolvency offering in Asia Pacific added, “Shaun is a highly regarded specialist in cross-border restructurings and special situations mandates, including the full spectrum of contentious and non-contentious matters. His skills, experience and credentials add yet another layer of expertise to our team and boosts our regional coverage for clients.”

Shaun’s recent mandates include advising an international bank on the US$1.9 billion restructuring of Indonesia’s Borneo Lumbung group; a syndicate of lenders on the restructuring of a US$470 million loan provided to an Indian infrastructure conglomerate with subsidiaries in Singapore and Mauritius; and trade lenders in the restructuring of an Australian listed diversified minerals group with operations throughout Asia.

Shaun’s arrival will strengthen the regional Restructuring and Insolvency team’s offering which has an extensive track record advising a range of clients on complex and multijurisdictional restructuring mandates. These include advising a global bank on its role as incoming trade finance provider and major creditor in relation to the restructuring of Noble Group Limited, and three leading banks in relation to their exposure to Mongolian Mining Corporation in Mongolia.

Shaun joins from Hogan Lovells. He has been based in both Singapore and Hong Kong. He is qualified in Australia, Hong Kong and is admitted to the Singapore International Commercial Court.