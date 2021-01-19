Construction Executive Sentenced to 38 Months Prison For Tax Evasion

Other Executives Charged and Sentenced in Same Construction Kickback Scheme

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that ANTHONY GUZZONE, a former Director of Global Construction at Bloomberg, LP (“Bloomberg”), was sentenced today in Manhattan federal court to 38 months in prison for evading taxes on more than $1.45 million in bribes he received from building sub-contractors. GUZZONE previously pled guilty to those charges, and was sentenced today before U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman.

In related proceedings, co-conspirator Michael Campana, a subordinate construction manager at Bloomberg, was sentenced on July 24, 2020, by the Honorable Denise L. Cote to 24 months in prison, for evading taxes on more than $420,000 in the same scheme. In addition, Ronald Olson and Vito Nigro, two managers of a construction contractor that performed projects for Bloomberg, have separately pled guilty to evading taxes on more than $1.4 million and $1.8 million in bribes that they respectively received in the same scheme. Olson is scheduled to be sentenced on February 3 before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, and Nigro is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8 before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres.[1]

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “Bribery and tax evasion impose hidden, unfair costs on the law-abiding public. The type of criminality uncovered in this case imposes that burden widely, on customers, on employers, and on fellow taxpayers. It is intolerable in a just society.”

According to the four criminal Informations filed in these federal cases, as well as other public documents and recent court proceedings:

Between 2010 and 2017, GUZZONE was the Director of Global Construction at Bloomberg, a global financial firm that was engaged in various building projects in New York City and elsewhere, while Olson and Nigro were executives Turner Construction, a construction contractor that performed projects for Bloomberg. For most of that time, beginning in 2013, Campana was also a construction manager at Bloomberg. Each of the defendants participated in a scheme to obtain bribes from construction sub-contractors, who paid kickbacks to the defendants in exchange for being awarded various construction contracts and sub-contracts performed for Bloomberg.

In all, the defendants have pled guilty to failing to pay taxes, between 2010 and 2017, on bribes exceeding $5.1 million. The defendants received such bribes in various forms, including millions of dollars in cash, as well as construction projects on their individual homes and properties, and the direct payment of personal expenses. Such personal expenses included GUZZONE’s receipts of several sets of Super Bowl tickets, worth approximately $8000 per ticket, as well as Campana’s receipt of charges related to Campana’s 2017 wedding, such as approximately $40,000 paid by sub-contractors to a catering hall in New Jersey, over $13,000 to a photography studio, and over $23,000 to a travel agent for airline tickets purchased in connection with Campana’s honeymoon. Each of the defendants evaded federal income tax on this bribery income, by failing to declare it on income tax returns for various years between 2010 and 2017.

* * *

GUZZONE, 51, of Middletown, New Jersey, pled guilty on September 29, 2020, to a single count of tax evasion for the tax years 2010 through 2017. In addition to the prison term, GUZZONE was sentenced today to three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution of $574,005.33 in unpaid taxes.

Olson, 53, of Massapequa, New York, pled guilty on July 29, 2020, to a single count of tax evasion for the tax years 2011 through 2017.

Nigro, 59, of Middletown, New Jersey, pled guilty on October 28, 2020, to a single count of tax evasion for the tax years 2011 through 2017.

Campana, 34, of Tuckahoe, New York, pled guilty to a tax evasion charge on November 26, 2019, for the tax years 2014 thought 2017, and was sentenced on July 24, 2020, to 24 months in prison, three years of supervised release, restitution of $155,000 in unpaid taxes (which he has repaid), and a fine of $10,000.

The charges against Olson and Nigro each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, and an order of restitution. The maximum potential sentences are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of Olson or Nigro will be determined by the respective judges.

Ms. Strauss praised the excellent work of the Internal Revenue Service.

This case is being handled by the Office’s Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Raymond Lewis, and Stanley J. Okula, Senior Litigation Counsel of the Tax Division of the Department of Justice, are in charge of the prosecution.

___________________________________________

[1] In addition, all four defendants have pled guilty in New York State Supreme Court, Indictment No. 04038-2018, to participating in the underlying bribery scheme, and are awaiting sentencing.

21-011