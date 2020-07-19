Dentons Raided By Growing Australian Law Firm

Dentons, the much-touted largest law firm in the world, has been raided by Australian firm Thomson Greer in Brisbane, who have hired 21 lawyers and support staff, including five partners.

The raid has seen all of Dentons’ Brisbane partners move to Thomson Geer National firm Thomson Geer

The partners are Matthew Rollason, Scott Guthrie, Jeff Baker and Kirsten Pike, with the fifth lawyer to join TG as a partner is Joseph Ip, a managing associate from Denton’s Melbourne office who is joining TG as a partner.

The move to TR will “entrench Thomson Geer comfortably in the top 10 law firms in Australia by partner number”, the national firm said in a statement. The firm currently has 116 partners across its Australian offices.

The raid on Dentons will be an embarrassment to the firm, who have grown rapidly in recent years as they spread their footprint around the globe.

