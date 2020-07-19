Dentons Raided By Growing Australian Law Firm

Dentons, the much-touted largest law firm in the world, has been raided by Australian firm Thomson Greer in Brisbane, who have hired 21 lawyers and support staff, including five partners.
The raid has seen all of Dentons’ Brisbane partners move to Thomson Geer National firm Thomson Geer
The partners are Matthew Rollason, Scott Guthrie, Jeff Baker and Kirsten Pike, with the fifth lawyer to join TG as a partner is Joseph Ip, a managing associate from Denton’s Melbourne office who is joining TG as a partner.
The move to TR will “entrench Thomson Geer comfortably in the top 10 law firms in Australia by partner number”, the national firm said in a statement. The firm currently has 116 partners across its Australian offices.
The raid on Dentons will be an embarrassment to the firm, who have grown rapidly in recent years as they spread their footprint around the globe.
More on LawFuel
- Dentons Raided By Growing Australian Law FirmDentons, the much-touted largest law firm in the world, has been raided by Australian firm Thomson […]
- The 3-Step SEO Process To Grow Your Law Firm Traffic By Over 200% (Plus 5 FREE Power Tools To Help You)The 3-Step SEO Process To Grow Your Law Firm Traffic By Over 200% (Plus 5 FREE […]
- The Law Firm Hired by Rudy Giuliani is in Financial StraitsDan Garner – Lawfuel.com was the first legal publication to raise concerns about the finances at […]
- Magic Circle Law Firms Show Financial Immunity in the Face of PandemicThe pandemic has not unduly hit the results of the Magic Circle law firms, with both […]
- Top Australian Law Firm Gilbert + Tobin Underpays Graduates Following ‘Crushing Work Hours’Law firm Gilbert + Tobin underpaid its graduates almost $300,000 over a six year period because […]
- Clifford Chance Commits to New Gender, Ethnicity & LGBT+ TargetsTargets heighten focus and accountability to deliver global inclusion strategy Leading international law firm Clifford Chance […]
- How The COVID Crisis Has Prompted Law Firms To Develop New Tools To Enhance Client RelationshipsAndy Moseby* – Technology could fundamentally change the relationship between lawyers and their clients — but […]
Leave a Reply