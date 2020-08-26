Despite Pandemic Woes, Norris McLaughlin Add Lateral Partners

Bridgewater, NJ (August 25, 2020) – The law firm of Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is pleased to welcome Jeffrey K. Cassin and Ross J. Switkes as Members of the firm. Cassin will be the lead corporate attorney in New York as part of its larger Business Law Practice Group, while Switkes joins the growing Bankruptcy & Creditors’ Rights Practice Group in the New Jersey office.

Despite a pall of anxiety across the law firm industry regarding the economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, Norris McLaughlin’s Chairman John N. Vanarthos explained that these strategic additions were critical components of the firm’s strategy for emerging from the pandemic in a position of strength. He also added that it was important for the firm that both of these members reflect the dogmatic philosophy of always looking for “what’s next.”

“To be able to provide services our clients need, in a time of need, is so crucial to us. We are excited to have Jeff bring our already-well-established business group to New York, and to have Ross as an essential member of our bankruptcy group is truly a testament to our firm’s commitment to client service,” said Vanarthos.

About Ross Switkes

Switkes focuses his practice on bankruptcy, debtor/creditor rights, corporate restructuring, and commercial litigation. He represents Chapter 7, 11, and 12 trustees, debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, committees, purchasers of assets and stalking horse bidders, officers and directors, non-debtor spouses, landlords, defendants in avoidance actions, insurance companies, distressed companies, and municipalities.

Switkes currently serves as the Vice-Chair of the Lawyers Advisory Committee for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New Jersey, a committee that has served as a two-way conduit between the bankruptcy bar and the Board of Bankruptcy Judges for approximately 25 years. He also is a Trustee of the Mercer County Bar Association and Co-Chair of its Bankruptcy, Budget, and Golf Committees. In addition, Switkes is a speaker on educational panels conducted by the International Women’s Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation, International Council of Shopping Centers, Mercer County Bar Association, and Essex County Bar Association. His articles have appeared in the American Bankruptcy Institute Journal and American Bankruptcy Trustee Journal, among other publications.

“I am excited to join Norris McLaughlin and its Bankruptcy Group. It is a privilege to join such a well-respected team. Not only am I benefitting from having access to the kind of business platform and infrastructure that I need to grow my practice, but my clients will benefit from the opportunity to take advantage of the broader range of high-quality legal services that Norris McLaughlin offers, and they can do so without an interruption in value,” said Switkes.

In 2018, Switkes was named in the New Jersey Law Journal Professional Excellence Awards as a “New Leader of the Bar” and was also recognized by the Mercer County Bar Association as “Young Lawyer of the Year.” He has been recognized by New Jersey Super Lawyers® as a “Rising Star” in the area of Bankruptcy: Business every year since 2017. Switkes earned his J.D. in 2010 from Seton Hall University School of Law and his B.A., cum laude, in 2007 from Ramapo College of New Jersey.

About Jeff Cassin

Cassin represents companies at every stage of a corporate lifecycle, from start-up, investment stage, growth (through acquisition or organic), mature companies to their exit, with deep experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity. Cassin has led several successful acquisitions and divestitures, guiding clients on deal structuring issues, negotiation and closing, and has recently closed transactions in media, technology, human capital, insurance, entertainment, restaurant management, and represented an underwriter before FINRA in launching a SPAC. He additionally represents mid-size businesses, funds, start-ups, media and technology companies, and individual investors, among others. Cassin was Co-Section Chief of the Business Law section of his previous law firm.

Cassin has a reputation for being solutions-oriented. He has taken a special interest in helping clients face issues arising out of the pandemic, such as accessing opportunities under the CARES Act and state programs, and preparing their business structure, operation and contracts for pandemic disruption or, in some cases, pandemic-related growth opportunities.

On joining Norris McLaughlin, Cassin states, “Norris McLaughlin’s approach throughout the pandemic has been to help clients work through it so they come out stronger on the other end, which is a value that I share. I’m excited to be joining the team.”

He earned his J.D. in 2005 from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and his B.A. in 2002 from The George Washington University: Elliot School of International Affairs.

~ ~ ~

