Public Defenders to In-House Roles – The Diversity of New Zealand Legal Jobs

In-House roles, RMA and Property Law to Disputes Tribunal Opportunities

As the LawFuel law jobs platforms continues to expand, the range of new legal jobs for New Zealand lawyers continues to display its variety.

In recent days the LawFuel law jobs network has featured some key New Zealand legal jobs for lawyers across different locations, levels of experience and areas of specialty.

The Public Defender service in Manukau has 60 lawyers working in the Public Defence Service, the largest criminal defense operation in New Zealand, and is seeking a team leader to ‘set the tone’ for the work undertaken by the busy office.

The legal role can be seen here.

In addition, a range of in-house legal opportunities have arisen, reflecting the continued strong growth of in-house legal jobs in the New Zealand law profession. Among the legal jobs for in-house lawyers are some that have also continued to embrace workplace diversity, part-time work and work-life balance.

For instance, telco 2Degrees is seeking an either full- or part-time in-house lawyer to handle interesting legal work provided by the innovative company. Apart from supporting the company’s legal team, the new role also involved maintaining relationships with internal stakeholders and external advisers and bodies, including external legal advisors, the TCF, Commerce Commission and Privacy Commissioner.

Also recently listed has been a role with major, vertically-integrated food producer T&G Global who are looking for an in-house role based in Hawkes Bay. The role in one of the country’s largest food producers provides major opportunities for legal growth and career development, combined with lifestyle advantages.

Dispute Tribunal Referees

An interesting position in the Waikato is for Dispute Tribunal referees who are suitably qualified to handle the growth in disputes and the use of the efficiently-run Tribunal.

Another interesting role in the broad Justice sector is the role of Deputy Inspector General for Security and Intelligence.

General Practice Law Jobs

Progressive law firm Holland Beckett is seeking RMA and property and commercial lawyers for its busy Bay of Plenty practice.

The Bay of Plenty’s newest law firm, Apogee Legal is seeking a lawyer with at least two years’ experience to work with their fun, progressive and busy team in one of the Bay of Plenty’s most pleasant locations.

In addition, the LawFuel law jobs network continues to list law jobs in different locations, including roles in Auckland, Wellington, Nelson, TImaru and Gisborne, among others.

For a full listing of the latest New Zealand law jobs check the site here.