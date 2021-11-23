Do London City Lawyers Need an Ethics Check-up?

Franz Wild – Imagine being hit with a lawsuit. It could be a dispute you’ve had with a business partner or an employer, or something else. As you prepare for the case, you find out that the other side has got hold of emails hacked from your own inbox. It turns out they have also secretly recorded you. And your friend is testifying against you – because the other side is paying them. Would you think that’s fair?

It might seem far-fetched, but all of that is legal in the courts of England and Wales. Not only that, but it’s pretty common when it comes to the enormous lawsuits being fought by oligarchs, kleptocratic regimes and the like.

The Bureau has been investigating the often borderline methods British lawyers and private investigators use to fight these cases for a long line of questionable clients. We wrote about this in a joint piece with the New York Times this summer. Politicians, lawyers, academics and corruption campaigners were shocked by our findings and many agreed they were observing more and more the same things themselves. They agreed that the belief in a fair justice system was being eroded. What no one quite knew was why nothing was happening to change it and why there wasn’t even much of a public conversation around it.

The Bureau’s mission is to drive change through investigative journalism, and to do that we need to do much more than simply publish stories. One of the ways our reporting can make an impact is by facilitating important conversations — conversations that can also inform our journalism and build better connections between potential change-makers. So last week, we brought a group of lawyers, academics and campaigners together with our Enablers team to discuss this thorny issue.