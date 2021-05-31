Duncan Cotterill appoints specialist immigration partner to bolster national practice

New Zealand law firm Duncan Cotterill has announced the appointment of immigration partner Nicola Tiffen to its national team, signalling the strong growth of its immigration practice and increasing demand for services on the back of COVID-19.

Nicola will be responsible for managing the firm’s nationwide immigration work, bringing considerable senior experience to clients in Duncan Cotterill’s five locations. In a career spanning two decades, she has provided specialist support to investors, businesses and high net worth individuals looking to migrate assets and offices to and from New Zealand, recruit overseas workers and navigate visa and Overseas Investment Office requirements.

Nicola spent more than eight years at a respected London law firm advising corporates, high net worth individuals and sportspeople on UK immigration.

“With the ongoing border closures, we’re seeing a lot of exemption requests and applications to extend or amend work visas as some roles disappear and people look to change employers. I’m also supporting many individuals separated from children and partners, as well as those who are attracted to invest in New Zealand by our management of the pandemic,” Nicola said.

“Joining Duncan Cotterill means my clients and I can take advantage of a wide range of services and advice in one place. It’s exciting to have access to that broad network of support.”

Based in Christchurch, Nicola’s arrival brings the number of partners at Duncan Cotterill to 43, following the promotion of several senior staff members and the opening of the new Queenstown office serving the Southern Lakes region.

Jonathan Scragg, Chair of Duncan Cotterill, said Nicola’s deep immigration experience would be the perfect complement for a number of the firm’s specialist practice areas, such as the employment practice, one of the largest in New Zealand.

“Nicola’s arrival as a specialist immigration partner marks a step-change in our immigration practice, acknowledging the significant demand for these services. At the recent opening of our Queenstown office, Mayor Jim Boult acknowledged the great need for immigration support as New Zealand manages returning tourism from Australia and the pent-up demand for both skilled and seasonal workers. As Duncan Cotterill continues to grow, Nicola will be instrumental in building our national capability even further and we’re delighted to have her on board,” said Jonathan.