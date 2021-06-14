Emotional Father Admits Daughter Following Temporary Practising Certificate

Former Preston Russell lawyer Winston Forrest was understandably emotional at the swearing in of his daughter Jennifer, now at his former firm also, after being re-admitted to the bar to handle the important matter of his daughter’s admission.
The senior Russell retired after 30 years in the profession for medical reasons.
‘‘To be honest, I’m slightly choked. It is a very emotional experience. It feels real and I always feel respect by the court itself and the law, he told the Otago Daily Times.
Jennifer Forrest graduated from Otago University, like her father, and completed both her law degree and a bachelor of science in zoology. She is keen to specialise in climate law issues.
