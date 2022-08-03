Employment law Brazil – Chiode Minicucci Advogados Launches workplace policy practice 

(August 2, 2022) – Chiode Minicucci Advogados, a leading labor and employment law firm in Brazil, has added Márcio Eurico Vitral Amaro as a partner. Chiode Minicucci is an independent law firm that serves as correspondent counsel in appropriate matters to Littler – the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management.

A former Justice of the Brazilian Superior Labor Court (TST), Amaro has deep experience handling strategic and highly complex cases throughout Brazil. In coordination with other Chiode Minicucci partners, he is helping lead the firm’s Workplace Policy practice, which was created in response to recent changes to the Law Practice Statute. The practice is focused on strategic work carried out alongside policymakers in Congress, public administration and regulatory agencies, with the purpose of assisting companies in working with Congress and Public Authorities in the preparation of legislative, administrative and regulatory rules in international, national and state matters.

Amaro entered the judiciary in 1987 at the Regional Labor Court of the 10th Region. Upon the disintegration of this Court, he became a judge at the Regional Labor Court of the 24th Region and served as their first president. After serving at the TST as a judge on summons, he was appointed as a Justice of the Court and served in that role for nearly 15 years.

Amaro earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais.

