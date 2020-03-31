Entrepreneurial QC Takes Online Initiatives Further During Viris Lockdown

The Coronavirus lockdown has undoubtedly brought the use of online courts and mediation – quite apart from remote working – into sharp relief. And Auckland QC Michael Heron’s entrepreneurial CODR online dispute resolution service has further developed its platform to deal with online disputes and online document signing.
CODR has teamed up with Immediation, the Australian-based online mediation service, similar to CODR’s platform and billing itself as the world’s most comprehensive online dispute resolution service.
Founded by Melbourne barrister and entrepreneur Laura Keily Immediation uses advanced technology in its mediation software and taps into a number of key legal experts, including leading legal experts and retired senior judges.
The online legal document signing service results from the colonavirus crisis and sees CODR adapt to what Michael Heron says has been the “mad rush to shift everything online.
Mike Heron’s long-held view, as recently expressed in a LinkedIn post, is that the courts can provide greater transparency and access to justice by moving more of their services online.
He’s made the move strongly with the CODR application and its recent developments.
See Michael Heron QC on the Power List
