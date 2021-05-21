Eversheds Sutherland Launches AI and Legal Data Analytics Tool to Help Clients Assess Spoliation Sanctions Risk

Eversheds Sutherland is pleased to announce the launch of a proprietary tool to help clients better assess the risk of an adverse ruling on spoliation of evidence in any US court. Developed in partnership with Fastcase, Spoliation Scientist is a first-of-its-kind legal data analytics tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, text analytics, and interactive data visualizations to quickly and efficiently assess spoliation risk in any of the nation’s state and federal courts.



At the click of a button, the tool allows clients operating in multiple jurisdictions to quickly identify areas of risk, direct focus and better budget and forecast for specific discovery-related expenses. Spoliation Scientist uses a combination of Fastcase’s legal research data, professional review of automated data tagging by the Fastcase AI Sandbox technology, and content expertise to establish a visual database of cases where a judge ruled on a claim of spoliation and the sanctions imposed where spoliation was found.”Using innovative approaches and new technology to create value for our clients has been a high priority for us,” said Rocco E. Testani, Co-lead of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group.



“We are proud to come up with new ways to enhance our service offerings and lead the way with innovative ideas.” “Spoliation findings can result in severe penalties and the issue is top of mind for any litigator and in-house counsel,” said Greg Kaufman, Eversheds Sutherland Litigation Partner and member of the firm’s Litigation Technology Working Group. “Being able to see with a few clicks, in any jurisdiction across the US, how often spoliation has been ruled on and what the decision was is an extremely valuable insight that we are now able to provide to our clients.” “Law firms are starting to create new types of data-driven services that help them stand out in an increasingly competitive environment,” said Ed Walters, Fastcase CEO.



“Eversheds is a great example of that – the firm is changing the game by offering their clients new, data-enhanced risk assessment tools that no other firm can offer. Law firm competitiveness is driven by unique offerings such as Spoliation Scientist.” The process and technology Fastcase and Eversheds Sutherland built together can be applied to other unique data sets within the litigation process, allowing Eversheds to better advise their clients on risk and potential outcomes. For more information on the Spoliation Scientist, visit https://us.eversheds-sutherland.com/Client-Tools/Spoliation-Scientist. To learn more about Fastcase’s AI Sandbox and opportunities to collaborate for your firm, contact Fastcase’s AI Sandbox product manager Sean Tate at [email protected] .



About Eversheds Sutherland

As a global top 10 law practice, Eversheds Sutherland provides legal services to a global client base ranging from small and mid-sized businesses to the largest multinationals, acting for 70 of the Fortune 100, 61 of the FTSE 100 and 128 of the Fortune 200.With more than 3,000 lawyers, Eversheds Sutherland operates in 69 offices in 32 jurisdictions across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. In addition, a network of more than 200 related law firms, including formalized alliances in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, provide support around the globe.Eversheds Sutherland provides the full range of legal services, including corporate and M&A; dispute resolution and litigation; energy and infrastructure; finance; human capital and labor law; intellectual property; real estate and construction; and tax. Eversheds Sutherland is a global legal practice and comprises two separate legal entities: Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP (headquartered in the UK) and Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP (headquartered in the US), and their respective controlled, managed, affiliated and member firms. The use of the name Eversheds Sutherland is for description purposes only and does not imply that the member firms or their controlled, managed or affiliated entities are in a partnership or are part of a global LLP. For more information, visit eversheds-sutherland.com.



About Fastcase

Fastcase is a comprehensive legal intelligence company, founded in 1999 and based in Washington, D.C. Partnering with the bar associations of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Fastcase serves more than 1.1 million lawyers from around the world. The company provides an innovative research suite of primary law, dockets, treatises, legal blogs, analytics, workflow tools, and legal news. For more information about Fastcase’s smarter legal tools, visit the company on Twitter at @Fastcase or visit www.fastcase.com.