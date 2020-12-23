Financial Comptroller Pleads Guilty to Embezzling From Manhattan Financial Publishing Company

Audrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that ERIC IAN WHITEHEAD pled guilty to wire fraud for his role in a years-long scheme to embezzle approximately $1.3 million from a financial publishing company (the “Company”), where he was then employed as comptroller. The plea was entered in front of U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “As he admitted in court today, Eric Ian Whitehead exploited his position of trust as comptroller of a publishing company to embezzle more than $1 million from the company. Now he awaits sentencing for his admitted theft.”

According to the Information and other filings and statements at public court proceedings in the case:

From at least in or around 2015 through in or around 2020, WHITEHEAD used wire transfers and cash deposits from the victim Company to benefit himself without authorization from the Company. Specifically, WHITHEAD used Company assets to pay for personal credit card expenses, overpay personal credit cards to receive cash balance refunds, write checks to cash for deposit into personal bank accounts, and purchase precious metals to sell for his own profit. WHITEHEAD consistently embezzled Company funds from in or around 2015 through in or around 2020, for a total loss amount of approximately $1.3 million.

WHITEHEAD, 53, of Smithtown, New York, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. WHITEHEAD will be sentenced by Judge Abrams on April 9, 2021.

Ms. Strauss praised the outstanding investigative work of the Special Agents of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The prosecution of this case is being handled by the Office’s General Crimes Unit. Assistant United States Attorney Mitzi S. Steiner is in charge of the prosecution.

20-299