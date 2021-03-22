Former Channel Islands Private Client Lawyer Joins TGT Legal as Partner

:

We are delighted to announce that Aimee Mitchell has joined TGT Legal as a partner.

Aimee started her career at TGT before moving overseas to work as a trust and private client adviser in the Channel Islands and then in London, where she was most recently a partner at a leading boutique private client practice.

Aimee has over 15 years’ experience advising high net worth individuals, families and trustee companies on all aspects of trust law, wealth structuring, estate and succession planning and family governance issues. She has a particular interest and expertise in multi-jurisdictional wealth structuring and family governance and succession issues for entrepreneurial and business owning families.

Aimee returns to the team with a wealth of knowledge and experience and her appointment as partner underscores TGT Legal’s commitment to offer quality advice and service to our clients.