in NZ Press Releases

Former Channel Islands Private Client Lawyer Joins TGT Legal as Partner

364 Views

Former Channel Islands Private Client Lawyer Joins TGT Legal as Partner 3
LinkedInPinterestReddit

:Former Channel Islands Private Client Lawyer Joins TGT Legal as Partner 6

We are delighted to announce that Aimee Mitchell has joined TGT Legal as a partner.  

Aimee started her career at TGT before moving overseas to work as a trust and private client adviser in the Channel Islands and then in London, where she was most recently a partner at a leading boutique private client practice.

Aimee has over 15 years’ experience advising high net worth individuals, families and trustee companies on all aspects of trust law, wealth structuring, estate and succession planning and family governance issues. She has a particular interest and expertise in multi-jurisdictional wealth structuring and family governance and succession issues for entrepreneurial and business owning families. 

Aimee returns to the team with a wealth of knowledge and experience and her appointment as partner underscores TGT Legal’s commitment to offer quality advice and service to our clients. 

Former Channel Islands Private Client Lawyer Joins TGT Legal as Partner 7

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read
Powered by ConvertKit

LinkedInPinterestReddit

TGT Legal

Iranian Nationals Charged with Conspiring to Evade U.S. Sanctions on Iran by Disguising $300 Million in Transactions Over Two Decades 11

Iranian Nationals Charged with Conspiring to Evade U.S. Sanctions on Iran by Disguising $300 Million in Transactions Over Two Decades
nz law news directory and law jobs and legal services directory

Public Defenders to In-House Roles – The Diversity of New Zealand Legal Jobs