Former Kirkland & Ellis Finance Partner Joins Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, London

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is pleased to announce that Ben Myers has joined the firm’s London office. Myers, formerly a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, will continue his global finance practice.
“We are very pleased to welcome Ben to Gibson Dunn,” said Ken Doran, Chairman and Managing Partner of Gibson Dunn. “He is an excellent technical lawyer, with substantial experience representing investment firms, including private equity sponsors, special situation funds, and corporate borrowers in a wide range of leveraged finance and special situations transactions including in a restructuring context. He will be a strong addition to our global finance team.”
“Ben will be a strong addition to the firm,” said Jeffrey M. Trinklein, Co-Partner in Charge of the London Office. “Ben has significant experience acting for banks, financial institutions, private equity firms and corporate borrowers in a wide range of leveraged finance and special situations transactions. His finance and restructuring expertise will be highly relevant in the current economic environment.”
“I’m excited to join Gibson Dunn,” said Myers. “I look forward to contributing to Gibson Dunn’s strong transactional platform as I begin the next chapter of my career. The firm’s collegial culture is well known, and I’m also excited to work alongside the firm’s terrific group of dealmakers to help our clients meet their goals.”
About Ben Myers
Myers has a broad finance practice, advising funds, sponsors, corporates, and financial institutions across a wide range of complex and multi-jurisdictional financing transactions, including corporate finance, leveraged finance, special situations, and restructuring transactions.
Before joining Gibson Dunn, Myers served as a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He began his legal career at Allen & Overy LLP.
