Former Lane Neave Partner Joins Wynn Williams

Wynn Williams have recruited former Lane Neave partner Paula Nicolaou, a lawyer who has specialised in major infrastructure and project law issues over the past 25 years.

She has acted on probjects for clients including the University of Canterbury, Department of Corrections, local and regional authorities, property investors, airports and CERA.

The announcement was made in a press release from Wynn Williams, below –

Wynn Williams welcomes specialist projects lawyer to its partnership

Specialist projects lawyer Paula Nicolaou has joined the Wynn Williams’ partnership. Ms Nicolaou is well known in the wider construction and infrastructure sector for her expertise in large and complex projects – advising from project inception.

With a career spanning 25 years, Nicolaou has been involved with many public and private construction and infrastructure projects throughout New Zealand including prisons, hospitals, airports, universities, sports facilities, roading, mining, water and wastewater, electricity, and commercial and residential building.

National Managing Partner, Philip Maw, says Ms Nicolaou’s appointment reflects the firm’s commitment to a sector of strategic importance to Aotearoa and further complements its reputation in the industry for providing end-to-end support for its clients.

Based in the firm’s Ōtautahi Christchurch office, Nicolaou will support a national client base.

Over and above her reputation for providing excellent legal advice, she is known as pragmatic and real in her approach.

Nicolaou joins Wynn Williams from Lane Neave where she was a partner for more than eight years and prior to that as a senior lawyer with DLA Piper for 12 years in its construction and property team.