Freshfields hires team of machine learning experts

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has further strengthened its expertise in legal tech, hiring Adriaan Schakel, Moritz Biersack, Fillipe Galiza and Ramesh Kumar in January 2021. Part of the firm’s Global Technology & Innovation team, they are located in the Berlin and Munich offices. All of the new hires are proven specialists in machine learning and were previously co-founders or management at legal tech pioneer rfrnz.

At Freshfields, they will contribute their unique knowledge and experience in developing innovative solutions as part of the firm’s wider digital transformation.