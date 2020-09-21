The LawFuel Lawyer Celebs List
Israeli actress Gal Gadot was Miss Israel in 2004 before serving her mandatory defence training as a fitness/combat readiness instructor. She then commenced her law studies and international relations at IDC Herzliya college while building her modelling and acting careers.
After Gadot had completed her first year of college, a casting director contacted her agent to have Gadot audition for the part of Bond girl Camille Montes in the spy film Quantum of Solace, which she missed out on but went on shortly thereafter to secure a lead role in Fast and Furious and later as Wonder Woman. She also became a lead model for a variety of fashion and cosmetic brands, a cover girl on multiple magazine covers.
Along with fellow Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter, DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and U.N. Under-Secretary General Cristina Gallach appeared at the United Nations on 21 October 2016, the 75th anniversary of the first appearance of Wonder Woman, to mark the character’s designation by the United Nations as its “Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls”.
