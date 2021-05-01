Gender Equality in Law – London Law Firms Take 9 of 50 Top Spots For The Times’ Top 50 Employers of Women List

The Times list compiled by Business in the Community (BITC) includes employers from the banking, consultancy, insurance, and law

Following a year like no other, Business in the Community (BITC) is celebrating fifty organisations that kept gender equality a priority.

COVID-19 has heightened inequalities, but it also provides a unique opportunity to build back responsibly for women. Businesses should seize this opportunity to act now: shared parental leave, flexible working, changing pay and culture are the way ahead for equality.

Learn more about how organisations on The Times Top 50 Employers for Women 2021 list responded and adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic in BITC’s report Leading The Way: The Times Top 50 Employers For Women 2021 (available from 0900 on 4 May 2021). The report shares the lessons learned from those actions taken in a time of crisis, and outlines how to apply them to building a more gender equal future.

The Times Top 50 Employers for Women 2021