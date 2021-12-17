General Counsel Nominated as Elite Woman in Law List

AIA NZ’s general counsel and company secretary Kristy Redfern has been named one of NZ Lawyer’s Elite Women of 2021.

The company says it is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the incredible contribution Redfern makes to the AIA NZ business and the wider legal profession in New Zealand.

She was recognised for her passion for the law, her contribution towards diversity and inclusion, which includes leading AIA NZ’s active GEN network, and her commitment to making a difference through roles such as her volunteer work on the NZ Hockey Board.

