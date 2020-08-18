Gerry Pecht elected as Global Chief Executive, Norton Rose Fulbright

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today the election of Gerry Pecht as Global Chief Executive of Norton Rose Fulbright, effective January 1, 2021. Gerry Pecht will succeed Peter Martyr, who has led Norton Rose and then Norton Rose Fulbright since 2002.

Currently Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head of Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Gerry Pecht commented:

“I am proud and honored to be elected Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Executive. Over the past ten years, we have built a global platform with exceptional lawyers serving valued clients in virtually every major business center. The quality of our people around the world enables us to collaborate on a truly global level. I look forward to building on our platform and taking our firm to the next phase of its evolution. As Global Chief Executive, I will promote our firm’s unity and strategic alignment, emphasize our client service focus, utilize our technological and innovative advantages and optimize our financial performance.”

“I will also place a priority on social engagement. Lawyers play a special role in society, and our firm must use its influence to fight racism, sexism and social injustice. Diversity and inclusion is a key focus for our firm and a cause I will continue to champion.”

“On behalf of the global business, I would like to thank Peter Martyr for the outstanding contribution he has made to the firm as its first Global Chief Executive, and I am committed to continuing to build on the foundations laid by Peter.”

Peter Martyr, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Executive, added:

“Gerry is a highly experienced business leader, with whom I have worked closely over the past eight years. Gerry is a US lawyer with a global personal and professional background, making him well equipped to drive the firm’s global business transformation strategy. The firm is in good hands, and I am certain it will flourish under his leadership.”

Gerry has been a member of the firm’s Global Executive Committee since 2013 and has served as Global Head of Dispute Resolution and Litigation since 2014. He joined our Houston office in 1980 and was named a partner in 1987.

Regularly representing publicly traded companies located both within and outside the US and their officers and directors, Gerry built a commercial litigation practice focused on securities litigation and enforcement, energy litigation, internal corporate investigations, international litigation and arbitration. Both Chambers USA and The Legal 500 United States have recognized Gerry for his work in securities litigation.

More News from LawFuel