Ghislaine Maxwell Sued For Legal Fees

A Denver law firm involved in the defense of Ghislaine Maxwell is now suing for almost $900,000 in fees.

Haddon, Morgan & Foreman filed the lawsuit in Denver, claiming $878,000.  The lawsuit claims that Maxwell, who was found guilty last year of child sex trafficking and other offences in connection with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She was sentenced in a New York court to 20 years’ imprisonment in June this year.

The law firm’s lawsuit claims that her brother, Kevin Maxwell, was in charge of fees payment and had urged the law firm to continue their work, including appeal issues, but Maxwell’s husband, Scott Borgerson had allegedly obstructed payment of the fees and used an LLC to protect his wife’s assets from creditors.

 

