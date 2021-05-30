Gibson Dunn Condemns Anti-Semitic Acts of Violence, Hatred and Bigotry

May 2021 – Powered by LawFuel – Gibson Dunn strongly condemns acts of violence, hatred and bigotry of any kind. In recent weeks, we have seen a disturbing rise of anti-Jewish hate erupt in communities around the world. These attacks rooted in anti-Semitism have no place in society, and we denounce anti-Semitism in any form, and in any context.
It has been a difficult year for many, and we know that many of our colleagues, friends and family members have been impacted by the recent attacks on the Jewish community and are struggling on a very personal level with these heinous acts of bigotry and prejudice. These horrific acts of physical violence in our communities and explicit anti-Semitic messages are deeply disturbing.
If we have learned anything from this past year, it is that we must not be afraid to condemn acts of hatred and violence wherever, and whenever, we see them in our communities. As Elie Wiesel said, “I swore never to be silent whenever human beings endure suffering and humiliation.” Silence is complicity and Gibson Dunn has never been silent. At Gibson Dunn, we have always and will always defend the rule of law, civil liberties, and equal justice for all. Our lawyers have been encouraged to take up that mantle, through pro bono efforts, charitable giving, or otherwise. The firm is proud of our longstanding partnerships with organizations committed to fighting anti-Semitism, including the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee, which recently issued a groundbreaking survey on anti-Semitism in America. We are proud of the pro bono work that we have done in collaboration with organizations like Bet Tzedek and so many others, and we commit ourselves to further engaging in these important efforts.
Indeed, we have always prided ourselves on being on the frontlines of all major social justice and human rights issues of the day. Whether fighting for marriage equality; protecting those impacted most directly by the Travel Ban; fighting to reunite families separated at the southern border; standing up for the Dreamers and ultimately saving the DACA program; tackling police reform and criminal justice reform; defending the rights of peaceful protestors demanding racial justice in the wake of the murder of George Floyd; or advocating for victims of anti-Asian hate, we have actively taken a leadership role in righting such inequities. And this has never been more true than over the past year – Gibson Dunn has repeatedly reaffirmed our commitment to fighting hatred, injustice and inequity in our communities – particularly when these acts of hatred are rooted in discrimination against race, religion, color, sexual orientation, or national origin. We continue to stand with our colleagues and will fight prejudice and bigotry as we continue to advocate for tolerance, inclusion and understanding.
Gibson Dunn is committed to doing our part to combat anti-Semitism and hate in all of its forms. We encourage you to read this OpEd published in The American Lawyer from law firm leaders that we are proud to co-sign.
- Gibson Dunn Condemns Anti-Semitic Acts of Violence, Hatred and BigotryMay 2021 – Powered by LawFuel – Gibson Dunn strongly condemns acts of violence, hatred and bigotry of any kind. In recent weeks, we have seen a disturbing rise of anti-Jewish hate erupt in communities around the world. These attacks rooted in anti-Semitism have no place in society, and we denounce anti-Semitism in any form, …
Gibson Dunn Condemns Anti-Semitic Acts of Violence, Hatred and Bigotry Read More »
- Deloitte Global report: Pandemic takes heavy toll on working women; majority are significantly less optimistic about their career prospects todaySeventy-seven percent of respondents say their workload increased since the COVID-19 crisis broke Over half of women surveyed have experienced harassment or non-inclusive behavior at work in the past year A majority of respondents are planning to leave their current employer within two years; nearly a quarter may leave the workforce for good A small …
Deloitte Global report: Pandemic takes heavy toll on working women; majority are significantly less optimistic about their career prospects today Read More »
- Appointments at Luke Cunningham & Clere==> Check the latest law jobs on the LawFuel Network and Post Yours here Principal, Fiona Cleary BA LLB (Hons). Fiona is a Senior Crown prosecutor with extensive trial experience in both the District and High Courts. Her areas of expertise include the prosecution of serious crime on behalf of the Crown, regulatory prosecutions, and the …
- ‘Suits Aotearoa’ . . The New Taonga Counsel Make Their DebutThis week Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann issued new interim guidance authorising the wearing of culturally-significant taonga as part of business attire for counsel appearing in all proceedings in all courts. And Law Society President Tiana Epati was one to quickly cement the occasion with a LinkedIn snap to show how – well, – snappy the new attire …
‘Suits Aotearoa’ . . The New Taonga Counsel Make Their Debut Read More »
- Lincoln Project Statement: Mitch McConnell “Desperate to Help Trump”May 27, 2021 – The Lincoln Project today released the following statement: “Today, it was learned that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, advised by his chief strategist and consigliere Josh Holmes, was asking members of his caucus to vote against a January 6 commission ‘as a personal favor.’ “McConnell is desperate to help Trump cover …
Lincoln Project Statement: Mitch McConnell “Desperate to Help Trump” Read More »