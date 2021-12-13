NZ Law News – Growing local law firm appoints first Wānaka partner

King, a born-and-raised Wānaka local, is the newest partner for the rapidly expanding firm and heads a team of five staff, complementing the 24-strong Queenstown team. King specialises in conveyancing, property development and commercial law, and with his extensive local insight brings a unique perspective to the firm. “I’ve seen Wānaka grow from a small town to the vibrant community that it is now,” King says. “It really helps to have an understanding of the local history and context for my day-to-day work. The legal issues we deal with can be complex, and having been involved in the region for some time I have become inherently familiar with what’s going on.” TODD & WALKER Law co-founder and longstanding local lawyer Graeme Todd says he’s proud to have a lawyer of King’s calibre joining the partnership, and the firm has big plans for the Wānaka office. “We see Wānaka as an integral part of the future of our region, and we have invested heavily to establish an office and grow our team here. We are delighted to welcome Ben King as a partner to further enhance our commitment to the area,” Todd says. “Ben’s ability to deliver expert, concise and practical legal advice is first-class. It’s easy to see why our Wānaka office boasts an enviable client list including some of the biggest property developers in the region,” Todd adds. “In the past, Wānaka has not had a full-service legal offering,” Todd explains. “We are now the largest full-service law firm with all our staff based permanently here in the region. We have a team of very talented lawyers working across the full spectrum of practice areas including commercial, property, construction, civil and criminal litigation, employment, family and dispute resolution. It’s exciting to see the growth of the firm as we continue to facilitate the growth of the region.”