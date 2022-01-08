Hogal Lovells Announce New Partners – Almost Half Being Women

Hogan Lovells announced a total of 48 per cent of new partners and new counsel are women, racial and ethnic minorities, and LGBTQ+.
Each of Hogan Lovells’ practice groups is represented in the 2022 partner promotions, with 10 in Corporate & Finance, Seven in Global Regulatory & IPMT, and 10 in Litigation, Arbitration & Employment.
LawFuel.com – London and Washington, D.C., 5 January 2022 – Global law firm Hogan Lovells today announced that 27 of its people have been promoted to partner effective 1 January across a network of 47+ offices in 24+ countries, spanning the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Speaking on the promotions, Hogan Lovells’ CEO Miguel Zaldivar commented: “Nurturing and promoting the excellent talent that we have at Hogan Lovells is central to our strategy of providing the best service and putting clients at the center of everything we do. The promotions of these talented individuals reflect the quality, breadth and depth of Hogan Lovells around the world, particularly our strength in a number of key sectors and in advising at the intersection of business and government. I am particularly pleased that a total of 48% of our new partners and new counsel are women, racial and ethnic minorities, and LGBTQ+. I congratulate all those who were promoted and wish them every success as they continue their career with the firm.”
Each of Hogan Lovells’ practice groups is represented in the 2022 partner promotions:
- 10 in Corporate & Finance (including in Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Restructuring and Insolvency, and Real Estate)
- Seven in Global Regulatory & IPMT (including in Strategic Operations, Agreements & Regulation, Public Procurement and Education, Medical Device and Technology, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, Antitrust, Competition and Economic Regulation, and Intellectual Property, Media & Technology)
- 10 in Litigation, Arbitration & Employment (including in Litigation, International Arbitration, Employment, and Investigations, White Collar and Fraud)
- 12 in the Americas, spread across our Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Denver and Mexico City offices
- 14 in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, spread across our Birmingham, London, Munich, Hamburg, Paris, Madrid and Brussels offices
- One in Asia-Pacific, in Hong Kong
- 44% women, 11% racial and ethnic minority and 5% LGBTQ+
In addition to the 27 new partners, 71 of our lawyers have been promoted to counsel.
Hogan Lovells Fidelity, the joint office Hogan Lovells established in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone with Fujian Fidelity Law Firm in 2016, has also promoted one partner and one counsel as of 1 January 2022.
Our new partners are:
- Tifarah R. Allen, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), Washington, D.C.
- Christiane Alpers, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Strategic Operations, Agreements and Regulation), Hamburg
- Laura Asbati, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), Paris
- Jon Aurrekoetxea, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Madrid
- David Baron, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Employment), New York
- John D. Beck, Corporate & Finance (Business Restructuring and Insolvency), New York
- Briana L. Black, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Washington, D.C.
- Scott P. Campbell, Corporate & Finance (Real Estate), Denver
- Graham Cutts, Corporate & Finance (Real Estate), London
- Anthony Doolittle, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), London
- Benjamin A. Fleming, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), New York
- Anna-Katharina Friese, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Hamburg
- Mary Carmen Fuertes Abascal, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Employment), Mexico City
- Erin J. Howell, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), New York
- Tobias Kahnert, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Munich
- Angelina Leder, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Munich
- David Palmer, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), London
- Byron Phillips, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Hong Kong
- Hannah Piper, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), London
- Penny Powell, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Strategic Operations, Agreements and Regulation), London
- Michael J. Scheimer, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Public Procurement and Education), Washington, D.C.
- Tom Smith, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (International Arbitration), London
- Matthew C. Sullivan, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), New York
- Blake E. Wilson, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Medical Device and Technology), Philadelphia
- May Lyn Yuen, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Antitrust, Competition and Economic Regulation), Brussels
- Lowell M. Zeta, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology), Washington, D.C.
- Astrid Zourli, Corporate & Finance (Business Restructuring and Insolvency), Paris
Our new counsel are:
- Jasmeet K. Ahuja, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Philadelphia
- James Alder, Corporate & Finance (Private Equity & Funds), London
- David Bamberg, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Munich
- Jillian C. Beck, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Houston
- Fabian Bonke, Corporate & Finance (Infrastructure, Energy, Resources and Projects), Frankfurt
- Luc Bontoux, Corporate & Finance (Banking), Paris
- Matthew R. Bowles, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Washington, D.C.
- Susann Brackmann, Corporate & Finance (Business Restructuring & Insolvency), Hamburg
- Cees Brouwer, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), London
- Jim Clayton, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Washington, D.C.
- Emanuela Cocco, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Environment and Natural Resources), Rome
- Marine de Montecler, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Paris
- Andreas Doser, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Financial Services), Frankfurt
- Clare Douglas, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), London
- Juan Arturo Dueñas R., Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (International Arbitration), Mexico City
- Andreas Eggert, Corporate & Finance (Tax, Pensions & Benefits), Munich
- Tom Eyre-Brook, Corporate & Finance (Tax, Pensions & Benefits), London
- Pauline Faron, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Paris
- Pierluigi Feliciani, Corporate & Finance (Private Equity & Funds), Rome
- Ari Fridman, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Government Relations and Public Affairs), Washington, D.C.
- Jesús García, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Employment), Madrid
- Sebastian Gräler, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Düsseldorf
- Julia Gurieva, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Moscow
- Stacy M. Hadeka, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Public Procurement and Education), Washington, D.C.
- Henrik Hanssen, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Hamburg
- Sandra M. Harris, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Denver
- Carol Hartopp Hall, Corporate & Finance (Business Restructuring & Insolvency), Singapore
- Dominic Hoar, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), London
- J. Nicholas Hoover, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), Baltimore
- Ashley M. Howlett, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Antitrust, Competition and Economic Regulation), Washington, D.C.
- James A. Huang, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Health), Washington, D.C.
- Vassi Iliadis, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Los Angeles
- Paula Inglis, Corporate & Finance (Banking), Birmingham
- Michael Jacobson, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (International Trade and Investment), Washington, D.C.
- Sophia Jaeger, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Hamburg
- Ulrike Janssen, Corporate & Finance (Real Estate), Munich
- Kerstin Jonen, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Düsseldorf
- Katherine Keeley, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Washington, D.C.
- Katie Lannon, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Transportation), Washington, D.C.
- Derrick Lau, Corporate & Finance (Banking), Hong Kong
- Zack Launer, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Energy Regulatory), Washington, D.C
- Charlotte Le Roux, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Strategic Operations, Agreements & Regulation), Paris
- Victor Levy, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Antitrust, Competition and Economic Regulation), Paris
- Emily M. Lyons, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Washington, D.C.
- Elise Martin, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), London
- Elizabeth McGuire, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology), Los Angeles
- David R. Michaeli, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), New York
- Cornelius Naumann, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Munich
- Sebastian Oebels, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), Frankfurt
- Elizabeth Pignatelli, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Boston
- Aarti Rao, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), London
- Anna Rogge, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), Frankfurt
- Matthias Samol, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Munich
- Siddharth Saxena, Corporate & Finance (Banking), Amsterdam
- Benjamin Schulte, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Munich
- Benoît Serraf, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Luxembourg
- Nathan Sherlock, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), London
- Dan Shulak, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Washington, D.C.
- Polly Sims, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Houston
- Tej Singh, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Silicon Valley
- Samson Suen, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), Hong Kong
- Xin Tao, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Food and Beverage), Washington, D.C.
- Helen Y. Trac, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), San Francisco
- Felipe Vázquez Acedo, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Madrid
- Hubertus Weber, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Frankfurt
- Christopher Weigand, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Denver
- Dan Whitehead, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Privacy and Cybersecurity), London
- James Wise, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), London
- William Wu, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Hong Kong
- Yu Xia, Corporate & Finance (Private Equity & Funds), Shanghai
- Jessie J. Xie, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Beijing
The Hogan Lovells Fidelity promotions are:
- Suyu Yuan, promoted to partner
- Julia Peng, promoted to counsel