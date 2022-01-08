Hogal Lovells Announce New Partners – Almost Half Being Women

Hogan Lovells announced a total of 48 per cent of new partners and new counsel are women, racial and ethnic minorities, and LGBTQ+.

LawFuel.com – London and Washington, D.C., 5 January 2022 – Global law firm Hogan Lovells today announced that 27 of its people have been promoted to partner effective 1 January across a network of 47+ offices in 24+ countries, spanning the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Speaking on the promotions, Hogan Lovells’ CEO Miguel Zaldivar commented: “Nurturing and promoting the excellent talent that we have at Hogan Lovells is central to our strategy of providing the best service and putting clients at the center of everything we do. The promotions of these talented individuals reflect the quality, breadth and depth of Hogan Lovells around the world, particularly our strength in a number of key sectors and in advising at the intersection of business and government. I am particularly pleased that a total of 48% of our new partners and new counsel are women, racial and ethnic minorities, and LGBTQ+. I congratulate all those who were promoted and wish them every success as they continue their career with the firm.”

Each of Hogan Lovells’ practice groups is represented in the 2022 partner promotions:

10 in Corporate & Finance (including in Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Restructuring and Insolvency, and Real Estate)

Seven in Global Regulatory & IPMT (including in Strategic Operations, Agreements & Regulation, Public Procurement and Education, Medical Device and Technology, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, Antitrust, Competition and Economic Regulation, and Intellectual Property, Media & Technology)

10 in Litigation, Arbitration & Employment (including in Litigation, International Arbitration, Employment, and Investigations, White Collar and Fraud)

The additions to the partnership are a reflection of the firm’s global legal practice. The new partners include:

12 in the Americas, spread across our Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Denver and Mexico City offices

14 in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, spread across our Birmingham, London, Munich, Hamburg, Paris, Madrid and Brussels offices

One in Asia-Pacific, in Hong Kong

44% women, 11% racial and ethnic minority and 5% LGBTQ+

In addition to the 27 new partners, 71 of our lawyers have been promoted to counsel.

Hogan Lovells Fidelity, the joint office Hogan Lovells established in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone with Fujian Fidelity Law Firm in 2016, has also promoted one partner and one counsel as of 1 January 2022.

Our new partners are:

Tifarah R. Allen, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), Washington, D.C.

Christiane Alpers, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Strategic Operations, Agreements and Regulation), Hamburg

Laura Asbati, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), Paris

Jon Aurrekoetxea, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Madrid

David Baron, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Employment), New York

John D. Beck, Corporate & Finance (Business Restructuring and Insolvency), New York

Briana L. Black, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Washington, D.C.

Scott P. Campbell, Corporate & Finance (Real Estate), Denver

Graham Cutts, Corporate & Finance (Real Estate), London

Anthony Doolittle, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), London

Benjamin A. Fleming, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), New York

Anna-Katharina Friese, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Hamburg

Mary Carmen Fuertes Abascal, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Employment), Mexico City

Erin J. Howell, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), New York

Tobias Kahnert, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Munich

Angelina Leder, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Munich

David Palmer, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), London

Byron Phillips, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Hong Kong

Hannah Piper, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), London

Penny Powell, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Strategic Operations, Agreements and Regulation), London

Michael J. Scheimer, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Public Procurement and Education), Washington, D.C.

Tom Smith, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (International Arbitration), London

Matthew C. Sullivan, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), New York

Blake E. Wilson, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Medical Device and Technology), Philadelphia

May Lyn Yuen, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Antitrust, Competition and Economic Regulation), Brussels

Lowell M. Zeta, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology), Washington, D.C.

Astrid Zourli, Corporate & Finance (Business Restructuring and Insolvency), Paris

Our new counsel are:

Jasmeet K. Ahuja, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Philadelphia

James Alder, Corporate & Finance (Private Equity & Funds), London

David Bamberg, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Munich

Jillian C. Beck, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Houston

Fabian Bonke, Corporate & Finance (Infrastructure, Energy, Resources and Projects), Frankfurt

Luc Bontoux, Corporate & Finance (Banking), Paris

Matthew R. Bowles, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Washington, D.C.

Susann Brackmann, Corporate & Finance (Business Restructuring & Insolvency), Hamburg

Cees Brouwer, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), London

Jim Clayton, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Washington, D.C.

Emanuela Cocco, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Environment and Natural Resources), Rome

Marine de Montecler, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Paris

Andreas Doser, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Financial Services), Frankfurt

Clare Douglas, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), London

Juan Arturo Dueñas R., Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (International Arbitration), Mexico City

Andreas Eggert, Corporate & Finance (Tax, Pensions & Benefits), Munich

Tom Eyre-Brook, Corporate & Finance (Tax, Pensions & Benefits), London

Pauline Faron, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Paris

Pierluigi Feliciani, Corporate & Finance (Private Equity & Funds), Rome

Ari Fridman, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Government Relations and Public Affairs), Washington, D.C.

Jesús García, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Employment), Madrid

Sebastian Gräler, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Düsseldorf

Julia Gurieva, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Moscow

Stacy M. Hadeka, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Public Procurement and Education), Washington, D.C.

Henrik Hanssen, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Hamburg

Sandra M. Harris, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Denver

Carol Hartopp Hall, Corporate & Finance (Business Restructuring & Insolvency), Singapore

Dominic Hoar, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), London

J. Nicholas Hoover, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), Baltimore

Ashley M. Howlett, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Antitrust, Competition and Economic Regulation), Washington, D.C.

James A. Huang, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Health), Washington, D.C.

Vassi Iliadis, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Los Angeles

Paula Inglis, Corporate & Finance (Banking), Birmingham

Michael Jacobson, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (International Trade and Investment), Washington, D.C.

Sophia Jaeger, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Hamburg

Ulrike Janssen, Corporate & Finance (Real Estate), Munich

Kerstin Jonen, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Düsseldorf

Katherine Keeley, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Washington, D.C.

Katie Lannon, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Transportation), Washington, D.C.

Derrick Lau, Corporate & Finance (Banking), Hong Kong

Zack Launer, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Energy Regulatory), Washington, D.C

Charlotte Le Roux, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Strategic Operations, Agreements & Regulation), Paris

Victor Levy, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Antitrust, Competition and Economic Regulation), Paris

Emily M. Lyons, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Washington, D.C.

Elise Martin, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), London

Elizabeth McGuire, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology), Los Angeles

David R. Michaeli, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), New York

Cornelius Naumann, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Munich

Sebastian Oebels, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), Frankfurt

Elizabeth Pignatelli, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Boston

Aarti Rao, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), London

Anna Rogge, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), Frankfurt

Matthias Samol, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Munich

Siddharth Saxena, Corporate & Finance (Banking), Amsterdam

Benjamin Schulte, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), Munich

Benoît Serraf, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Luxembourg

Nathan Sherlock, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), London

Dan Shulak, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Washington, D.C.

Polly Sims, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Houston

Tej Singh, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), Silicon Valley

Samson Suen, Corporate & Finance (Capital Markets), Hong Kong

Xin Tao, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Food and Beverage), Washington, D.C.

Helen Y. Trac, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Intellectual Property, Media & Technology), San Francisco

Felipe Vázquez Acedo, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Madrid

Hubertus Weber, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Frankfurt

Christopher Weigand, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Denver

Dan Whitehead, Global Regulatory & Intellectual Property, Media & Technology (Privacy and Cybersecurity), London

James Wise, Litigation, Arbitration and Employment (Litigation), London

William Wu, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Hong Kong

Yu Xia, Corporate & Finance (Private Equity & Funds), Shanghai

Jessie J. Xie, Corporate & Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions), Beijing

The Hogan Lovells Fidelity promotions are:

Suyu Yuan, promoted to partner

Julia Peng, promoted to counsel

