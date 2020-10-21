Hogan Lovells commits to global Diversity & Inclusion goals for racial and ethnic minority and LGBT+ partners

London, Washington, D.C., 19 October 2020 – With the full backing of the International Management Committee (IMC) and Board, Hogan Lovells has announced today the introduction of two new global diversity goals, which we will work diligently to achieve by 2025:

15% minority partners*; and

4% LGBT+ partners*

The firm’s existing goal of 30% women partners globally by 2022 remains unchanged. The firm met its goal for women to occupy 30% of global management positions early, in 2015.

Delivering on our commitments to diversity & inclusion, Citizenship, and sustainability is a strategic priority for the firm, on a par with putting clients at the center of everything we do and enhancing profitability. CEO Miguel Zaldivar recently appointed Susan Bright to the newly created role of Global Managing Partner for Diversity & Inclusion and Responsible Business, effective 1 July 2020. The firm’s diversity team is also now a separate global function that reports directly to the CEO, an important change that reflects the business-critical function of the team and allows us to accelerate the progress the firm has made in recent years.

Susan Bright, Global Managing Partner for Diversity & Inclusion and Responsible Business, said: “Hogan Lovells is committed to increasing diversity throughout our firm and at the highest ranks. Being transparent about our goals plays a key part in demonstrating this commitment and in holding ourselves to account. This is a core part of our strategy to create and maintain a diverse and inclusive working environment where all of our people can be themselves and feel empowered to succeed. We recognize that diversity of thought creates better teams, and better teams mean better results for each other and for our clients. We plan to achieve these goals through an intense focus on recruiting, recognizing, retaining and advancing our diverse talent.”The firm’s commitment to diversity & inclusion has been recognized extensively in the marketplace, including:

Ranking as one of Stonewall’s 17 Top Global Employers 2020, and a Top 100 ranking in the Workplace Equality Index for 10 consecutive years in the UK

Designated “The Most Inclusive Firm for Minority Lawyers” by Chambers North America in 2019

Gold Standard Certification by the Women in Law Empowerment Forum in the UK for two consecutive years and U.S. for eight consecutive years

Ranked Best Law Firm for Diversity in 2019 by Forbes Spain

Top 100 Law Firm on The American Lawyer’s Diversity Scorecard for 11 consecutive years

Asian Diversity Initiative of the Year, Asia Legal Awards 2019

100% Score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for 11 consecutive years

Ranked a Top 75 employer in the Social Mobility Employer Index for three consecutive years in the UK.

A Disability Confident Committed employer in the UK

To find out more please go to the Hogan Lovells global diversity & inclusion brochure.

* Global minority and LGBT+ goals comprise the U.S. and UK only owing to legal restrictions.