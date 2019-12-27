How Can The Law Profession Solve Its #Metoo Problem

#Metoo issues have continued to plague the legal profession and it seems that despite the best intentions, some re-regulation, sanctions, client pressure and any number of other initiatives, the #Metoo problem remains.

Alcohol and substance abuse, toxic work environments, power imbalance and other factors continue.

Can it be solved?

Writing in Legal Business, Nathalie Tidman and Muna Abid have written on ways to solve the #Metoo problem.

They write –

If you’re a partner and in control of someone’s career, that is an unequal relationship. Repeated drunken flings are not the work of a balanced, responsible partner. Could she have realistically said no? He was in control of her. He was her boss.’

So says one City employment veteran of the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) prosecution and subsequent departure in October of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer restructuring partner Ryan Beckwith, following findings of sexual misconduct with a junior member of staff.

It reveals uncomfortable truths about why, with its esoteric partnership structure and pressure-cooker working conditions, the legal industry is more susceptible than many to the fallout from #MeToo allegations and the behaviour that fuels them.

