How Has COVID-19 Impacted Personal Injury Cases?

Harrisonburg Personal Injury Lawyer – It’s easy to understand why people are worried about COVID-19 and the whole array of ways in which it has had an impact on their daily lives. But even in these uncertain times, law firms have remained open and have continued to place their clients as their top priority.

The fact that COVID-19 seems to be everywhere, has not meant that people no longer need to go to work or the grocery store to satisfy their basic necessities. It also doesn’t mean that personal injuries have not taken place.

If you have suffered a personal injury during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no reason for you to postpone taking care of your health or your damages.

Here is some actionable advice:

Seek legal help right away

Do not let COVID-19 delay your personal injury claim

Your case will definitely be taken care of

The Statutes of Limitations are still in place, despite the pandemic

Waiting may result in you losing your rights to take legal action and recover compensation

Don’t dismiss your injuries because of financial concerns, personal injury lawyers work on a contingency basis

Because of the pandemic, the way insurance companies deal with these cases may have changed; they may fight your case harder than ever before

With all the struggles that people have on their plates because of the pandemic, your injury should not add to it, you should seek the compensation you deserve

You may be glad to know that your case may be handled entirely over the phone or online, putting your worries of catching COVID-19 out of the question

What issues might you face with your personal injury case because of COVID-19?

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to be a part of everyone’s lives, there seems to be no aspect of life that has not been touched or affected by it. And, like yours, the lives and jobs of everyone working at the courts, insurance companies, and personal injury attorneys, have also had to be adjusted to cope with the new reality.

It may be obvious to you that the fact that these changes have happened, your personal injury case will also have to adapt. And, among the issues that may impact your case, you may find that:

There are delays in court

There is greater pressure to get your case settled quickly

Some of the medical treatments you may require are now unavailable or the schedule to get them is inconvenient for you

Many people have lost their job and, with it, their income; and this may be your own case

Insurance companies have turned more aggressive when it comes to personal injury claims

You have to learn how to meaningfully interact with your lawyer in a remote way

Don’t let any of those issues get you down

Now is the time for you to start working with a personal injury attorney that will stand by you, fight for you, and help you protect your rights. You need a personal injury lawyer that is knowledgeable and aggressive and will be able to put the right pressure on your insurance company to get them to pay.

Click here for more information if you want to learn more about COVID-19’s impact on personal injury cases and get in touch with a personal injury lawyer that will help you with your case.

