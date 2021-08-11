A defamation suit, filed by Roberts (pictured left) in 2015 against Ghislaine Maxwell, ended in a settlement. However that involved embarrassing depositions in which Maxwell discussed her sex life among other things. Any lawsuit in the United States could force Andrew to be deposed in depositions that would become guilty, while a refusal to be deposed could see him being found guilty in absentia – yet another PR disaster for the beleaguered Royal Family generally and a nightmare for Prince Andrew.

The decisions made by the Prince have been at fault from day one.

He believed he would put to rest the Giuffre accusations by giving his disastrous interview to the BBC. But the staunch attitude taken by Giuffre and her lawyer Boies have left Andrew wrong-footed.

David Boies had written to Prince Andrew’s lawyers some weeks ago regarding the fact that a lawsuit needed to be filed shortly to hit the deadline under the New York statute. Under the so-called tolling agreement the statute of limitations would be extended.

There was no response to the Boies letter, according to Boies.

If Andrew enters into the proposed tolling agreement with Giuffre, he is by default admitting that there is at least something worth negotiation to her claim. That would lend, from Andrew’s perspective, unwanted substance to Giuffre, and it is precisely that legitimacy that the prince, in his vehement denials of her charges, has been at pains to keep from her.

A tolling agreement to negotiate with Boies and his accuser, which will lead to further requests for criminal charges to come from the criminal prosecutors of the Southern District of New York.

That will n ot be an option that Prince Andrew would welcome, to say the lease.

In essence, any negotiations with Virgina Roberts Giuffre opens a number of ugly doors that Andrew would rather keep closed for ever.

For aPrince Andrew to face the prospect of Giuffre on the witness stand and conceivably having an American judge assess financial damages that could soar into the millions, the PR and financial disaster for the Royal Family would be worse than even the Meghan Markle-Prince Harry saga.

But the way things are now going, thanks to the New York door opened by now disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and being seized by lawyer David Boies, and thanks to Prince Andrew’s old associates Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, he has seen his sexual assault nightmare take a further turn for the worse.