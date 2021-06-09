Insolvency Specialist Michael Robinson Appointed High Court Judge

Barrister Michael Robinson from Mill Lane Chambers has been appointed a High Court Judge, sitting in Auckland.

An experienced commercial lawyer with extensive restructuring and and insolvency experience, his appointment was announced this week by the Attorney General, David Parker.

Justice Robinson graduated with a BA and an LLB (Hons) from the University of Auckland in 1996, and commenced practice as a solicitor with Brookfields in Auckland. In 1998 he travelled to London where he spent two years working at Richards Butler, Solicitors. Justice Robinson returned to New Zealand in mid-2000 and took up a role as a Senior Solicitor at Russell McVeagh.

In 2005 Justice Robinson joined Simpson Grierson as a Senior Associate, becoming a partner in 2007.

In April 2019 Justice Robinson began practice as a barrister sole at Shortland Chambers in Auckland. In December 2019 he was one of the founding members of Mills Lane Chambers. As a barrister sole, he specialised in insolvency, banking and financial services, company law and general commercial litigation.