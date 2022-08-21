IP Law – Promotions at AJ Park

IP Lawyers AJ Park have promoted four staff with two as principal and two to associate roles with the firms.

Natalie Harre and Thomas Huthwaite have become principals, while Sharon Zhu and Lucette Kuhn have been elevated to senior associate and associate, respectively.

Harre leads the litigation team in Auckland and has experience prosecuting trademarks, managing IP portfolios, and resolving IP disputes through mediation, arbitration, and settlement negotiations.

Huthwaite is part of the litigation team in Wellington. He specialises in all aspects of IP, ranging from protection and maintenance to enforcement.

He has represented clients before the High Court, the Supreme Court, IPONZ, and IP Australia. He has also appeared before the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center and and the New Zealand Dispute Resolution Service.

Zhu is a member of the engineering and IT team in Auckland. Her practice focuses on patents, registered designs, and other IP-related matters.

She helps clients develop IP portfolios and manage potential infringement risks. Her practice also includes assisting on the patentability of new ideas, drafting patent specifications, prosecuting patent applications globally, and advising on freedom to operate.

Kuhn is a member of the litigation and dispute resolution team in Wellington. She assists clients with contentious IP matters. She deals mostly with international clients from across the US, Europe and Asia.

Before joining AJ Park, she worked as a prosecutor for the New Zealand Police and the National Prosecuting Authority in South Africa.