Is the Pandemic Changing the Way Law Firms Work?

Robert Holms* The legal environment has indeed adapted to the new normalcy of the pandemic and its stay-at-home policies. These measures may be a silver lining for the typically traditional legal world, which is now embracing the benefits of a more modern approach to law. Everything has changed not just for these couple of months but for the foreseeable future.

New learning opportunities have arisen. Many areas of law see a considerable increase – unfortunately, divorces cases are expected to peak in a similar way to the Christmas effect, legal professionals will change the way they work while certain skills are now considered desirable.

New Law Areas are Booming

Our society has changed over the course of a few months, and there’s no surprise that with changes in the world comes changes in law, particularly areas that are more important than ever.

The legal profession is already seeing new areas of law continuing to emerge in 2021, along with several more traditional areas of law on the rise.

The workplace has changed, and so employment law will soon include more cases of workplace disputes over remote capabilities, safe working environments back in the office and employer’s responsibility regarding the second waves and future pandemics. Employees will have to adapt to flexible working hours while employers will be accountable for these new practices. Other areas of law that may experience growth are legal tech with a great need of litigation, digital solutions, with plenty of businesses in disputes with clients over delays and cancellations.

Privacy and cybersecurity cases are set to dominate 2021 and maybe years that follow. Legal professionals consult with businesses on how to create a culture of privacy and security through regulatory compliance programs. These lawyers assist their clients with how to apply strategies that meet legal requirements, represent them before regulatory agencies, and act as crisis administrators during incident response to diminish loss and make sure the business adheres to the law.

Reports show just how imperative this area of law can be: the average cost of a company data breach is almost $150 million. As a recent IBM report showed, the cost to business of data breach can be immense.

Because of the likelihood of commercial and economic ruin, businesses must be extremely cautious in protecting their data and respond immediately to reduce the damage in the event of a cyberattack.

Divorce Attorneys Will Be Busy for the Next Year

It’s common that divorce attorneys are usually quite busy after the winter holidays, but the lockdown we’ve all experienced has led to a super-charged Christmas effect when it comes to relationships. According to Baumgartner Law Firm, divorce cases are set to surge, and the need for family law is booming, giving way to more opportunities for new law hires interested in Family Law.

