Is There A Kardashian Law Firm In Kim’s Future? Apparently, Yes.

But here 'get your f….g ass up and work' comment has created a Will Smith-style apology to women in business

Kardashians’ star Kim Kardashian has more than a passion for fashion and celebrity, she also has passion for criminal justice with a desire for a legal career to follow her father, who shot to his own legal star status as one of OJ Simpson’s so-called ‘Dream Team’.

Interviewed by Hong Kong’s ‘Vogue’ she explained: “I’m very passionate about Criminal Justice Reform and I want to advocate for those who I feel they were wrongfully convicted. I dream of one day creating a successful law firm.”

In the meantime, she has walked into controversy with comments about women in business, telling them to “get your f–king ass up and work” in a Variety profile. The robust remark encountered heavy criticism on social media, even becoming a joke at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday which became sensational itself with the on-air physical slapping of comedian Chris Rock by award winner Will Smith.

Robert Kardashian Snr with OJ Simpson

“Spending time with my father at his office definitely influenced me.” His influence has followed her into her new burgeoning career, she said.

“In my 20s, it was about embracing all of the craziness and mistakes you make when you’re younger. You live your journey and hopefully learn from your experiences, so you don’t make the same mistakes over and over.”

The reality show that made her famous was not her principal focus, she says.

“Doing this (law) work has been in my soul for years and I’m so proud that I’m now doing this work. When I look back at old interviews, when people asked what I wanted to do if I wasn’t filming ‘KUWTK’, I always said I wanted to be a crime scene investigator or an attorney.

“Being in this line of work has definitely made me feel closer to my dad and to know that I’m helping people feels really good at the end of the day.”

Hard Working Woman

The controversial comment about women working based on her empire of numerous business enterprises including her KKW beauty line and SKIMS.

Being a reality star did not mean she didn’t work hard – but she never intended her controversial comments to indicate women generally are not hard working.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over women in business comments: “It wasn't a blanket statement towards women … it was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”@robinrobertshttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/C15OoEIJz2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” she told GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts. “It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite I came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

Kardashian then shared the true advice that she meant to give during the interview.

“The advice that I would give is just that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success,” she said. “And you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media. And you can, if you put in a lot of really hard work,” she said.

As for her legal work – the Kardashian Law Firm remains some time away but her celebrity status – and the doubtless hard work – will possibly see another Kardasian law firm hang its shingle.

