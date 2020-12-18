‘Black Box’ Pay Discrimination Claims Against Jones Day Dropped

The discrimination lawsuit brought by plaintiffs across the United States and against Jones Day has been discontinued.

Claims of a ‘black box’ compensation system used by the law firm allegedly meant the law firm kept their pay below that made to men at the law firm.

US District Judge Randolph Moss of the District of Columbia ordered Jones Day to provide plaintiffs with salary information about every associate nationwide from 2012 to 2018. But that data didn’t turn out how the plaintiffs anticipated, and after an analysis, the plaintiffs have decided to drop the class-action claim

In a joint status report filed late Monday, attorneys for the six women suing the firm and for Jones Day indicated the women had decided to discontinue the class action claims after analyzing the nationwide evaluation and compensation data provided by the firm. They also agreed to drop their individual disparate impact claims related to the firm’s compensation model, while other individual claims will remain active.

Three of the plaintiffs still have individual Equal Pay Act claims and there are also pending claims under the California Private Attorneys General Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and various state and District of Columbia laws.

Attorney for the plaintiffs, Sanford Heisler Sharp’s Deborah Marcuse, said they’ll continue to pursue their individual claims: