Key Tips Every Lawyer (And Others) Working From Home NEED To Know To Keep Their Jobs and Their Sanity

Penny Gerald* The COVID-19 crisis has driven lawyers home and we looked at key tips they need to use to make working from home more than just a pipe dream.

You may have read the rules – you know the ‘keep a routine’, ‘set your boundaries’, ‘schedule breaks’ and a host of other well meaning tips outlined in articles like this.

However COVID-19 has created a whole new imperative – a full-on pandemic that means everyone is often at home – sometime afraid, sometimes badly behaved and always anxious.

So what to do?

We’ve assembled some key tips from those who know about remote working to help the process during the crisis.

The problem is that boundaries between work (as in ‘work’ work) and family work and associated activities can become fuzzy and blurred in the time it takes to make a coffee.

Our first video provides a useful and entertaining glimpse at how best to work from home, from none other than the Harvard Business School.

The Harvard Business School Advice on Working From Home

Trainer & Consultant Jeremy Ciaora

Arizona-based Jeremy Ciaora a trainer and consultant who has frequently appeared at the Cisco Live conference.

He has five key tips for remote workers.

Top Blogger & Remote Worker Pat Flynn

Pat Flynn has been blogging with great success via his ‘SmartPassiveIncome’ blog for 12 years and generated multiple millions of dollars, leveraging efficiency by working at home.

Productivity Consultant & Speaker Holland Haiis

Holland Haiis has been consulting on productivity and speaking globally on the issue for a considerable time, explaining via this Huffington Post video on how to enhance productivity when working from home.

Behavioural Investigator Vanessa van Edwards

Vanessa Van Edwards is a behavioral investigator with Science of People and author of Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People. She is also a body language trainer specializing in science-based people skills and provides here some key skills to working successfully from home.

Working From Home Tips

The increasing popularity of ‘new law’ firms using virtual offices and remote workers has already set a firm template for those working from home. However the COVID-19 crisis has added to the movement in a manner that will doubtless continue to impact lawyers and other professions and businesses into the future.

Importantly, working from home also means maintaining social contacts and keeping a routine including ‘signing off’ for the day. Work-life balance takes on even greater importance when ‘work’ is at home. Remember that.

*Author:

Penny Gerald is a lifestyle and lifestyle blogger who works from home and speaks on healthy lifestyle options for home-workers and others.